On the pitch and on the beach: Antonela Roccuzzo’s looks at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Antonela Roccuzzo is in Qatar to support Lionel Messi

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, all eyes are not only on a soccer field. It is that, despite his very low profile, it is inevitable that many are aware of each step he takes Antonella Roccuzzo. Rosario is no longer just “the wife of Lionel Messi” and became a true fashion influencer. So at least she shows it in her account instagram -where she already has more than 21 million followers-, a space in which she not only shares family images but also takes the opportunity to show her looks and set trends.

For example, in the last hours “Anto”, as her close friends call her, published a series of postcards in which she is seen walking with her children Thiago, Matthew Y Cyrus on the beaches of Doha, and where he also reveals his relaxed look. On that occasion, she wore a black cap, muscular also in the same tone, and beige shorts. Far from any divismo, she continues to bet on simplicity in her outfits, something that is imitated by many of her followers. “Magical sunsets,” she wrote to accompany the post.

Antonela Rocuzzo shared a postcard from the beach

But in addition to showing herself on her social networks, Roccuzzo also has no problem taking photos with people who recognize her on the streets of the Qatari capital. So, those selfies with her fans are going around the internet and they are also showing other of the outfits that she chooses for her day to day. In this sense, she could be seen on one occasion with a lilac bikini and colorful shorts with zigzag stripes, which she combined with modern sunglasses.

Antonela with a fan on the beach

And, on another occasion, she was also photographed by other fans, where she was seen wearing an original gray short jumpsuit with an opening, and a yellow bikini. A few days ago, for the game that Argentina played against Mexico, she had been seen wearing the substitute shirt of the National Team (purple color) and dark gray jeans and a light purple Channel bag, matching the shirt.

Antonela was photographed by a couple in Qatar

Antonela went to encourage the Selection

It must be remembered that, after the victory against Mexico, the families of the Argentine soccer players were able to go to the National Team’s bunker to spend a good time together. Families, friends and companions were present in Doha to live a relaxed night. This Wednesday, Antonela as her children and the rest of the Messi family will be at the stadium 974 accompanying the emblem of Argentina, which will seek to overcome Poland to ensure its qualification to the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Days ago, Antonela surprised by sharing the unknown ability of Thiago Messi, her eldest son. She did when they attended the complex megapolislocated in the artificial archipelago of The Pearl. Both enjoyed a place that has multiple recreational spaces for all ages such as car racing video games, pool tables, darts, an escape room and bowling with the addition that it has a bar, pool and even karaoke. During his tour of the establishment, Thiago He was very lucky in the games he participated in and his mother did not want to miss the moment to portray him with another story published on this same profile. The 10-year-old boy posed next to a large number of tickets that he won and will be able to exchange for different objects at his choice.

