“On the pitch I’m arrogant, a matter of life or death”

There is a lot of character Dusan of the child who gives Belgrade – where he had tried in vain to continue his studies before the professors told him to stop – he lands at Florence where – his words – “Prandelli pulled me out of …“, of the sympathetic madness of a 22-year-old single, of the past that will serve for the future. As when – he claims Vlahovic – “ Italian he said to me: “Get under the basket like Shaquille O’Neal “. He meant the precise location to protect the ball“. Merry perhaps, from the height of his feeling with the basketball will exploit the work of the viola technician. And then look at the background of Vlahovic against the Turin in what will soon be his Derby . It is shortly, appointment at February 18 .

The Toro spoon and the Balkan heart

“I am always sincere and, like all those who come from the Balkans, I act more with my heart than with my brain. If you live life without taking a minimum of risks it’s not worth it. There are many examples of people who have taken risks. Like Totti’s spoon against Holland: that gesture remains forever. THEMy first spoon in Florence? Final of Italian Spring Cup, we won 2-0 in the first leg and my penalty caused discussion. The players of the Turin they spoke not of a stolen game, but … So I said to my teammates: “If there is another penalty, I will kick it with a spoon, then they can cry until tomorrow, we will take the Cup home …”. He went like this: I scored and everyone told me I had been a fool. Yes, that’s right, I’m crazy! I’m crazy, but not in a bad way. I never stand still, scream, joke and laugh all the time. I arrogant? On the field yes, there I don’t know fathers, mothers or brothers, I don’t know anyone. On the pitch it’s life or death for me. You must have a lot of self-esteem and believe in yourself, but this is not called arrogance ».

Church? Monstrous faith. I rejoiced like Ronaldo, thanks Ibra

“Mbappé he is a champion, a champion. Haaland he is a goal machine, a robot: he is faster than me, but otherwise we play it. I don’t want to talk about myself, I just have to train without thinking about anything else. church? Faith is monstrous, with him there is a beautiful relationship. Jovetic idol, but I don’t have his shirt. As a child I rejoiced like Ronaldo because it gassed me. My idol? Ibra I like it for its character, the desire to never give up. She does not allow herself to be commanded by anyone. And what a monstrous play on the pitch! When we lost 3-2 in Florence, after the match I decided to go in my slippers to knock at Ibra’s dressing room to ask him for his shirt. He gave it to me and with a dedication in our language. I just said to him: “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” We Serbs are strong, we have talent. I started with basketball, I also play tennis and padel. But I never thought it would go wrong with football. After the matches I am always the last to leave the locker room: between shower, mobile phone and cold therapy, I go out two and a half hours later … “