On the plate of the stars: Here is Ariana Grande’s exact breakfast, lunch and dinner.

From the days of Nickelodeon until today, Ariana Grande has always sported a petite figure. But it wasn’t until her most recent music videos, like “34+35,” and her live performances on Vevo that we got to see just how in shape the pop star is. So, what does she eat to look so beautiful?

Ariana has been a vegan since 2013, telling the Mirror that she loves animals too much not to adopt a plant-based diet. But we all know that being vegan doesn’t automatically guarantee a lean body — luckily, Ariana’s trainer, Harley Pasternak, helps her stay in shape by following some kind of Japanese macrobiotic diet. “She loves daikon, lotus, adzuki beans,” he told Glamour.

But Ariana also emphasizes balance when it comes to her lifestyle. “I think what I’ve gotten him to do now is create a more balanced diet and feel comfortable indulging and partying sometimes,” Harley told PopSugar .

Ariana loves her smoothies, and who wouldn’t with Harley Pasternak’s recipes? “She makes a lot of my smoothies, so for the fitness smoothies, she makes the white smoothie, the red smoothie, and the green smoothie,” Harley tells PopSugar. According to US News, Harley’s Red Smoothie satisfies sweet cravings in a healthy way with raspberries, blueberries, oranges, vanilla protein powder and flax seeds. The green smoothie mixes spinach, grapes, pears, avocado, lime juice, etc. Ariana is also known for eating oatmeal in the morning, but smoothies are a must!

If Ariana didn’t start her day with an espresso, she’ll opt for a soy latte for lunch. “I love soy lattes. Obviously, I don’t consume dairy because I’m vegan, but they taste amazing to me,” she told US Weekly. Sometimes she adds tea to it, especially if she is to perform soon. Ariana even gifted her The Voice team with tea bags and honey in their gift baskets.

Then she makes herself a nutritious salad that keeps her satiated for a while. Ariana shared one of her favorite salads on Instagram: “new favourite! repost @saschapr…kale, avocado, cashews & teriyaki ✨ #vegan #wereonacookingkick,” she wrote. Her trainer told Glamor that he always makes sure his clients get enough protein, fiber and fat, so Ariana’s salad is the perfect balance.

It’s pretty obvious that Ariana loves tofu. She posted a photo of her vegetable tofu on Instagram with the caption: “daydreaming w my chin in the palm of my hand bout last night’s dinner in Japan …….#imissyou 💭 best thing I’ve ever tasted. And she even shared a photo eating tofu with her photographer and videographer Alfredo Flores: “hijiki & tofu macrobiotic moments #yas #happyaf @alfredoflores 🌿. Ariana can also cook up a vegetable stir-fry or a bowl of brown rice loaded with vegetables. She even likes to chop her own vegetables for these dishes, as seen on Instagram in a recent post.

A lifelong berry fan, Ariana almost always reaches for fruit when she’s hungry between meals. She often shares her berry adventures on Instagram: “blueberry bumps,” she wrote along with a photo of fresh blueberries. Previous reports from Eat This, Not That! show that blueberries have many health benefits, so she has the right idea. Ariana also shared her baked sweet potatoes with cinnamon on Snapchat. Harley tries to limit the sugar intake of her customers as much as possible. This sweet snack keeps Ariana from craving chocolate or cookies.