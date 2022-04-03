“On the radio you are violent and now you shit… in front of me”

Before the new clash of the Portuguese coach with the press, we remember some of his most controversial moments

Jose Mourinhotechnical director of the RomeHe had a confrontation with a journalist at the press conference he offered this Saturday prior to the meeting between la Loba and la Sampdoria of the A series from Italy.

And it is that the famous helmsman, called ‘The Special One’, did not hesitate to make words with one of the local reporters, whom he shouted mercilessly in the press room after he wanted to question him.

“After listening to you yesterday on the radio, I was expecting a much more aggressive, much more critical and more violent question. I didn’t expect such an easy question. The conclusion is that you on the radio are very aggressive and violent… and then you come here and you fall in front of me,” the Lusitanian helmsman told the reporter.

Mourinho exploded against a journalist. Getty Images

This is not the first time that Mourinho He gets involved in a discussion with some of the media representatives, since the Portuguese is known for his rudeness and in each of the teams he has been to he has experienced controversial moments.

Just last December, ‘Mou’ vented his anger on a reporter who questioned him about the landslide that Rome suffered 0-3 against Inter Milan, for which the coach of the capital team came to controversy for his answers.

“Your job is much easier than ours, that’s why we earn much more than you,” the Portuguese said at the subsequent press conference when questioned about his team’s performance.

When he managed Chelsea between 2004 and 2007, he said before a Champions League game not to ask questions that were not relevant. “Before asking stupid questions, use Google,” Mou said after being questioned about his time at past clubs.