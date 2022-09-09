On the RD entry ban, Claude Joseph says it is an honor

Former Acting Prime Minister of Haiti, claude josephconsidered this Thursday “an honor” that the Dominican government has prohibited him from entering the Dominican Republic along with 12 Haitian gang leaders.

“President Louis Abinader I was banned from entering Dominican Republic. He lists me as the number 1 enemy of Dominican racists. It is not a penalty. It is an honor. I received it on behalf of Father Desalin, Tousen and Kristóf. We will continue to fight to build the country in the dimensions of history, ”said the former Haitian official in two messages posted on his Twitter account.

Prezidan @luisabinader entedi m rantre an Repiblik dominikèn. Li klase m kòm lènmi nimewo 1 rasis dominiken yo. Se pa yon sanksyon. Be yon one. Mwen resevwa l nan non papa Desalin, Tousen ak Kristòf. Nap kontinye goumen pou konstwi peyi a nan dimansyon istwa l. — Dr. Claude Joseph (@claudejoseph03) September 8, 2022

Joseph also maintained that his entry was prohibited because he opposes the Dominican leaders’ project of making ‘Haiti the garbage can Dominican Republic.

“I am forbidden to enter Dominican Republic because I defend Haiti and to the Haitians, because I combat primary anti-Haitianism against my compatriots and because I oppose the Dominican leaders’ project of making ‘Haiti the garbage can Dominican Republic”, he added.

I am interdicted to enter the Dominican Republic, it seems that I defend Haïti and Haitians, it seems that I fight anti-Haïtianism primaire at the meeting of the month, my compatriots, and it seems that I am opposed to the projects of the Dominican leaders of faire d ‘Haïti dispossessed him of the . — Dr. Claude Joseph (@claudejoseph03) September 8, 2022

Prohibition

President Louis Abinader ruled that Joseph, as well as Haitian gang leaders, are not allowed to enter Dominican Republic for understanding that they are a “threat” to the nation.

The instruction was sent through a communication to Mr. Venancio Alcántara Valdez, General Director of Immigration.

In the application of article 15 of Law 285-04 of Migration and its regulations, the president ordered not to give way to the country to claude joseph, Jimmy Cherizier aka Barbecue; Innocent Vitel’Homme, known as Vitelom – Gang Vitelom (Torcelle); Destina Renel aka Ti Lapli – Gang Grand Ravine; Wilson Joseph known as Lanmo San Jou, from the gang 400 Mawozo.

They also do not have access to Dominican Republic Claudy Celestin known as Chen Mechan- Gang Chen Mechan (Carrefour-Tabarre); Alexandre Ezechiel, alias Ze-Baz Pilat; Kempes Sanon Baz BelAir; Chery Christ-Roi, known as Chris-La.

Likewise, Félix Monel alias Mikano – Baz Waff Jeremie; Jean Pierre Gabriel aka Ti Gabriel – Gpèp; Alexis Serge Renel known as Ti Junior and Orlichen Emile aka Pe Lebren- Baz Delmas.

clashes

Former Haitian Foreign Minister, claude josephhas had multiple diplomatic confrontations against the Dominican Republiceven since he was a civil servant.

Part of the former official’s complaints have been made through his Twitter account (@claudejoseph03), such as the one made on May 25 in which he said that the alleged “anti-Haitianism in Dominican Republic It is unacceptable”.

The international community must observe closely the many instances of human right abuses against Haitians lately in Juan Bosh, Dominican Republic. The systematic racism and Anti-Haitianism in the Dominican Republic is unacceptable. — Dr. Claude Joseph (@claudejoseph03) May 24, 2022

Before this complaint, on April 27 claude joseph he argued that Haitian immigrants are allegedly mistreated by Dominican soldiers.

On his Twitter account, Joseph posted a video in which Dominican soldiers are seen beating a man with a chain and a stick.

Here’s how dominican soldiers are treating Haitians in Dominican Republic. This is unacceptable. Men kouman solda domiken ap trete Ayisyen nan sendoming. Sa pa akseptab. pic.twitter.com/dbnuvFXSTf — Dr. Claude Joseph (@claudejoseph03) April 27, 2022

On March 12, the former official regretted that the construction of an irrigation canal that would divert the waters of the Masacre River, in the northern area of ​​the Dominican-Haitian border, to irrigate the land of the Juana Méndez community, had been halted.

In a tweet he shared, he deplored the situation, assuring that it is tangible proof that the legacy of the murdered Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, is being erased.

It is regrettable to note that the construction efforts for an irrigation prize on the massacre river are abandoned. This deplorable situation is the tangible forecast that was projected by the oligarchs to efface the heritage of the Pdt Jovenel poursuit son cours. pic.twitter.com/K1uX2XEkGg — Dr. Claude Joseph (@claudejoseph03) March 12, 2022

The construction of the canal, ordered by Jovenel Moise, generated unease, for which the Dominican and Haitian authorities left it to a commission of technicians to determine how the canal would affect the water it takes from the Masacre river, a natural resource that both countries they share.

his impeachment

claude josephwas dismissed as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Haiti in November of last year 2021.

Joseph was fired to applause by personnel from the Haitian Foreign Ministry after being dismissed by the interim prime minister of HaitiArielHenry.

“Thanks will not be enough,” the former official said on his Twitter account along with a video that showed his arrival at the chancellery, in which several armed men were seen by his side.

As chancellor Joseph had had diplomatic disputes with Dominican Republic. On November 1, Joseph claimed on Twitter that Dominican Republic is experiencing an “increase in crime”, as indicated by the United States Department of State in its travel alerts.

“After the warning of 10/25/21 from the @StateDept against the increase in crime in neighboring lands, I encourage the Dominican Government and that of Haiti to work together to stop the problem of insecurity on the island,” Joseph wrote on Twitter.

Suite à la mise en garde du 25/10/21 du @StateDept against the mountain of criminality in terre voisine, j’encourage le gouvernement dominicain et celui d’Haïti à travailler d’un commun accord pour enrayer le problème de l’insécurité sur l’Île. pic.twitter.com/HP1p4Kt7EZ — Dr. Claude Joseph (@claudejoseph03) November 1, 2021

Joseph’s statement came minutes after the president Louis Abinader request, through the same social network, that the international community act ‘urgently’ in Haiti.

Several days later, the then Haitian foreign minister regretted that his statements on Twitter about crime in the Dominican Republic have been “misunderstood” by the authorities.

Other conflicting statements by Joseph were issued on November 22, while he was still chancellor and just days before his dismissal.

Joseph asked the Prime Minister of his country, Ariel Henry, for the continuation of the irrigation canal on the border river Masacre, and expressed that the Haitian State does not have a reason to suspend or stop a project that it undertakes in its territory “by mandate of a government Foreign”.

“Therefore, it is in the interest of the Haitian nation, more specifically of the population of the area, that the project continue its course and be completed,” said Joseph in a letter sent to Henry last Friday, November 19, according to reports. the local media.