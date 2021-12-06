on the red carpet she is a goddess of motherhood

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant but it is since she made the announcement that she preferred to live the pregnancy away from the spotlight. on the occasion of the launch of his new film Don’t Look Up he made an exception, appearing for the first time on the red carpet with a splendid baby bump.

Jennifer Lawrence she is pregnant, expecting her first child from her husband and art gallery owner Cooke Maroney and couldn’t be happier. Unlike most of her colleagues, however, she decided to go against convention and to live this magical moment away from the spotlight, so as to preserve the privacy of the little one even before his birth. It is therefore not surprising that last September she even entrusted the announcement of the pregnancy to a spokesperson, avoiding making further statements on the issue. In the last few hours, however, he made an exception and for the first time he walked with his baby bump in sight on an international red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence, the first red carpet as a future mother

Last night the premiere of was held in New York Don’t Look Up, the new film with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Di Caprio and Meryl Streep, and the red carpet was literally invaded by stars. Although there were many well-known faces who depopulated with their elegance, the spotlight was on the diva of Hunger Games and the reason is very simple: she showed herself for the first time in public with her baby bump in sight. Radiant, ethereal and sparkling: Jennifer not only left fans speechless with this official “surprise” appearance but also proved that the expectation makes her even more beautiful.

Jennifer Lawrence’s golden dress

What did Jennifer Lawrence wear for the first red carpet show in the future mother version? He focused on the refinement of Dior, A Maison to which she has been very attached for several years and which has now allowed her to transform into a real goddess of motherhood. She chose a sparkling maternity look with a long and sinuous dress studded with gold sequins, a model with a straight line, so as to highlight the baby bump but without exaggerating, with pleated maxi-sleeved train-sleeves covered with matching glitter. To top it all off, she chose diamond earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle. In short, Lawrence is the queen of style even in pregnancy: how many dream of seeing her more often at official events with her splendid baby bump?

