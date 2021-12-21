on the red carpet she walks the runway with ripped and low-cost jeans

Angelina Jolie participated in the premiere of the docufilm Paper & Glue: A JR Project and for the occasion she walked on the red carpet with her children Pax and Shiloh. It was above all the latter that attracted the attention of followers: she said no to the dress code, she took part in the event in ripped jeans and sneakers.

Angelina Jolie she has now left the love affair with Brad Pitt and now she enjoys her “new life” as a full time mom. It is therefore not surprising that in recent times he has walked the most coveted international red carpets in the company of his children. She took them with her on the promotional tour of Eternals, flying them from Hollywood to Rome, and now he continues to always want them by his side. In the last few hours, for example, he took part in the premiere of the docu-film Paper & Glue: A JR Project in Los Angeles and parading on the red carpet with her were there Pax And Shiloh. It was especially the latter that attracted media attention: she rebelled against the dress code and wore ripped jeans and sneakers rather than a traditional evening dress.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s jeans are low-cost

We’ve always been used to seeing stars challenge each other with stiletto heels and sinuous evening dresses on international red carpets, but Shiloh Jolie Pitt has upset the rules in terms of dress code: at the film premiere Paper & Glue: A JR Project it was presented in a truly casual version, avoiding the classic princely clothes. In fact, he wore a pair of boyfrind jeans with rips on the knees by H&M, combined them with a black hooded sweatshirt and a pair of Converse, model Chuck Taylor. Even the hairstyle chosen was anything but sophisticated: Angelina’s daughter has in fact opted for a disheveled chignon that seems to be “improvised”.

The H&M jeans worn by Shiloh

Angelina Jolie in black on the red carpet

Maybe because it wasn’t a film of hers or because she simply wanted to stay more comfortable than usual, but the particular thing is that Angelina Jolie also preferred to avoid pompous and sparkling evening dresses. After the oversized brown dress and the wonderful silver creation by Versace, this time she has chosen total black. The diva walked the red carpet in a suit featuring a high-neck sweater and pencil skirt, completing it all with a pair of stiletto-heeled pumps. As for the make-up, she chose very natural tones, while in terms of hair she opted for a loose and slightly wavy style. Isn’t Jolie also wonderful in this soap and water version?

