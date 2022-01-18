“On the riders it was gray gang-taking, a criminal design for profit”: this is why Uber’s intermediary managers were convicted

Was “Gray corporal”, almost like that of laborers but cloaked in a “Semblance of legality” of the employment relationship without anything changing in terms of the conditions of “exploitation” and “profiting”, facilitated “by the absence of specific regulation” that continues to affect the world of gig economy. A situation in which i riders “They are forced to work without anyone protection and warranty, to sign resignation in white, to suffer wage abuse and treatment “. Living in this way in a “regime of constant anxiety” caused by the “possibility of losing one’s job” in the event that “the conditions imposed are not accepted”. A “Overall criminal design” to their detriment and aimed at “profit” in which “both the managers of Uber that the owners-managers of intermediary companies “.

There was no scorching sun in the tomato fields nor the cars crammed with desperate people racing along the dusty streets of campaigns at dawn, rather often the pouring rain in the cold of the Milanese winter to be faced by pedaling on one of the bikes bikes late into the night. The substance, however, was the same, embellished behind a prestigious brand like that of Uber: migrants, asylum seekers, political refugees who in order to work “suffer all sorts of uncomfortable conditions and psychological harassment “, calls the judge for the preliminary hearing Teresa De Pascale in reasons of the sentence with which the October 15 last sentenced in short to 3 years and 8 months Giuseppe Moltini, one of the managers of the two brokerage firms – Flash Road City and Frc – involved in the investigation of pm Paolo Storari which in May 2020 had led to the commissioner, then revoked almost a year ago after a “virtuous” path, of the Italian branch of Uber, and in July 2021 to a plea bargain by Leonardo Moltini And Danilo Donnini, respectively at 3 and 2 years.

In addition to the convictions, the judge had also decided to convert the seizure of about 500 thousand euros cash in a compensation from about 10 thousand euros each for the 44 cycle-messengers, civil parties and from 20 thousand euros for the CGIL. For the judge it is in fact “undoubted wound psycho-physical integrity “of the riders forced to work” in the absence of the minimum measures of safety, exploited and degraded, paid with derisory figures, bound to compliance with imposed quantitative and qualitative standards, surreptitiously treated as subordinate workers “, but” without the correlative safeguards, while receiving – and not always – the stipulation of a contract occasional collaboration, psychologically forced to accept such unfavorable e degrading conditions working precisely because of your own state of economic subordination, social and personal, due to the condition of immigrants, coming from Underdeveloped countries, without valid documents to stay on the national territory, in the absence of valid documents possibility of alternative choices more decent “.

Was exploitation, so. With one “Simple scheme”, as defined in the 205 pages of reasons: the giant of the digital economy “puts the application, the payment system and the brand at the service of these businesses, while the intermediaries they deal with relations with i restaurants and the relationship with workers “. And since – he adds – “thejob offer exceeds the request, for many aspiring riders, despite the problems with the oi papers in good standing, recruitment mechanisms are born that reduce their own to a minimum profit margin, so for most of them ‘riding is better than nothing’ ”.

The reference is to the cycle-bellmen entered the process as civil parties, to which are added dozens other hired over the years, often from the same basin: residing in extraordinary reception centers and coming from conflict areas such as Mali, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, Pakistan and Bangladesh, therefore in “condition of extreme vulnerability “, argued the indictment. Reconstruction that was fully confirmed by the judge’s evaluation: “The strong social isolation in which these immigrant workers live – reads the motivations – offers the opportunity to find work at very low cost since they are people willing to do anything to get the money for to survive, exploit and discriminated against come on unscrupulous employers who feel in them the sense of feeling forced to work in order not to see their own failed migratory dream and, therefore, willing to do not only the less qualified and heavier jobs but also to be paid little and badly “.

In wiretapping, “almost totally” self-accusatory, writes the judge, the defendants among other things they discussed “Subtracted tips” to the riders, of the “Unpaid withholding taxes”, of the “Account blocking”, from the “punishments” to be “inflicted on workers” who “did not comply with the prescriptions given”, of “State of need” of the recruited migrants. And “clear and univocal elements” emerged regarding “the conditions of exploitation practiced “. The “system”, explains De Pascale, has its own “Fundamental link” In the piecework’ and is “commanded by masters ready for anything to increase their profits “. This was the “pretext” with which, through a “consolidated fraudulent method”, the Flash Road City “deliberately subtracted large quantities of money within the competence of its own collaborators, certainly unaware of the conspiracies put in place by the accused “. And it is “undoubted” that the “illegalities committed” have generally “relied on a obvious imbalance of the bargaining power to the detriment of the riders.

In this context, Moltini and the other defendants have “unduly detained” them tips and the bail for the bags, “solicited / forced” the workers to “make deliveries even in the case of illness”, “Violated all the contractual rules” of self-employment effectively managing a relationship that is defined “Subordinate ‘altered’“To” have checked the schedules of job “of the delivery boys also through the “threat” – which, in the opinion of the court, has occurred several times – of the blocking of the accounts of the app that managed the assignment of deliveries, thus abusing the “own position of strength “ compared to that of the riders. And “numerous elements”, claims the judge, lead us to believe that Uber “was fully aware” of the exploitation activity, also for the “Active role” performed by former employees and employees “in top positions”, starting with the manager Gloria Bresciani, defendant who has chosen the ordinary procedure and currently suspended by the company. A picture of “Obvious facilitation” at least for “Omitted control” or of “serious organizational deficiency”.

