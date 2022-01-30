on the Rod Laver Arena you play for history! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

0-15 Along the backhand of Nadal who continues to put it on the level of the dribble but Medvedev does not go into difficulty.

1-1 No problem at the service for Russian.

40-15 Right to fan in the corridor for the Iberian.

30-15 Medvedev’s service and long right.

30-0 Nadal’s backhand response is long.

15-0 Nadal tries to change with the back but the backhand runs away.

1-0 With some effort, Nadal keeps the serve.

AD-40 INFINITE EXCHANGE WON BY NADAL! Medvedev moves the Spaniard and brings the exchange to exhaustion but in the end the backhand stops on the tape.

40-40 Medvedev immediately changes pace in response and plays on the backhand side inducing Nadal to make a mistake.

40-30 Long straight of the Spaniard leaving the service.

40-15 Service and Nadal’s right.

30-15 Long reverse of the Russian.

15-15 Error with the right to leave the service for Spanish.

15-0 Nadal immediately starts with a winning by right after an excellent first to the body.

0-0 YES starts on the Rod Laver Arena! Beat the Iberian.

START FIRST SET

09.42 Summarizing the matches, the mixed doubles saw Ivan Dodig and Kiki Mladenovic triumph against Australians Jaimee Furlis and Jason Kubler for 6-3 6-4. Only this challenge remains to conclude the first Grand Slam of 2022.

09.40 John Blom is the chair judge: the warm-up starts! Nadal wins the draw and chooses to serve: Medvedev remains in the field where he was positioned.

09.38 Players on the field! The crowd cheers the two champions.

09.36 The players are in the tunnel: it’s 19.30 in Melbourne! The anticipation rises after the Australian anthem and the light show.

09.34 The Russian played the ATP Cup at the beginning of the year but did not repeat last year’s success against Italy, losing against Canada: in singles 3-1 in his favor on four singles played, losing only two sets against Ugo Humbert and one with Matteo Berrettini.

09.32 Daniil Medvedev lost the partials against Felix Auger-Aliassime, beaten in the fifth set in the quarter-finals and one against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the penultimate act full of controversy: Cressy and Kyrgios also removed a set respectively in the eighth and second round at the AO 2022.

09.30 The # 5 in the world won in the first round against Marcos Giron before the success over Yannick Hanfmann in the second round: then the success over Karen Khachanov in the third round and the victory over Adrian Mannarino in the round of 16. Finally, the battles against Denis Shapovalov and Matteo Berrettini.

09.28 The Russian lost last year against Novak Djokovic in a match without history for 5-7 2-6 2-6 while the Iberian lost in 2012 and 2019 against the Serbian, in 2014 against Stan Wawrinka and in 2017 against Roger Federer against whom he won the only title in 2017.

09.26 Yesterday was a special day for Australia: Ashleigh Barty triumphed against Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6 while Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the derby against Ebden / Purcell 7-5 6-4.

09.24 There is very little to go at the start of the Final: Nadal wants to make history, Medvedev to change the plot.

09.22 The Russian won the fourth Grand Slam final after the two in the States and last year’s one in Australia. The # 2 in the world plays his 22nd career final after playing a complicated tournament in which he lost five halves.

09.20 If the Spaniard wants the 90th title out of 127 singles finals, the Russian wants the 14th title out of 22 finals: the first this year after 7 last year with 4 wins and three defeats.

09.18 Daniil Medvedev wants to ruin the plans of another tennis legend after he succeeded last year at the US Open by beating Novak Djokovic, where the Serbian could complete the Grand Slam and ousting the two rivals at the top of the Majors.

09.16 Daniil Medvedev instead wants the first position, which in case of victory he would reach in two cases: on February 21st automatically, given that Novak Djokovic’s points will expire last year, or if he were to win the Rotterdam tournament in February as well.

09.14 In the Race, on the other hand, he is second at 45 points behind Daniil Medvedev with 1450 points and will try to undermine him in the race to Turin.

09.12 The Spaniard today will try to overtake but also to shorten the standings: he currently has 6075 points and with a victory he would get another 800 points to get close to Stefanos Tsitsipas currently fourth.

09.10 The # 6 of seeding is fresh from the victory of the ATP 250 in Melbourne against Maxime Cressy which allowed him to arrive in shape at the first Grand Slam of the year, where he lost four partials in general also considering the challenges against Karen Khachanov and Denis Shapovalov.

09.08 The Spaniard wants to make history and win the 21st career Slam by beating Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer paired with 20 Majors: winning in four sets against Matteo Berrettini, he won the 29th final and the sixth in theHappy Slam.

09.06 The Spaniard in fact in 2019 won the Canadian Masters1000 for 6-3 6-0 while in Flushing Meadows he risked in five sets, triumphing for 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4. Finally, in 2020 the victory in the RR at the Finals for (3) 6-7 6-3 7-6 (4).

09.04 Fifth match between the two players with the Spanish forward 3-1: the Russian won the last precedent in the semifinal of the ATP Finals in 2020 for 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-3 taking revenge of the three defeats of row suffered including the two finals in Canada and at the US Open in 2019.

09.02 The final of the first Grand Slam of 2022 is missing less and less: the match is scheduled as the second challenge of the day from 9.30 on the Rod Laver Arena. Czechs # 1 in the world Krejcikova / Siniakova won against Danilina / Habbad Maia for (3) 6-7 6-4 6-4.

09.00 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the match between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, valid for the final of the men’s singles tournament of the Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne (Australia).

Photo: Lapresse / AP Photo / Hamish Blair