On the screens “The power of the dog” and “The French Dispatch”

PLANET CINEMA curated by Elio Rabbione

Jane Campion’s antimachism western, the blank pages of Wes Anderson’s magazine

In Montana in the mid-1920s (found in the lands and hills of today’s New Zealand), two very different brothers. Phil imposes himself with cowardice and inspires fear, George is good-natured and submissive, taciturn and clumsy, far from everything and everyone, both owners of the largest ranch in the area. One fine day George marries Rose, a still-attractive widow who runs a kitchen and those few tables in the room and takes her home with him to the family ranch, together with his son Peter, a misfit boy, introverted like no one. , loneliness and shyness made a person, helps his mother to serve, while she cultivates curiosity about medicine and in the meantime she cuts flowers in different colors in the paper. As soon as they enter the house, Phil begins to make fun of them, to rant: it would seem jealousy, the fight between two brothers for the woman who has come to occupy a specific place in the house, and Jane Campion in this wonderful “Power of the dog “- the title is taken from a psalm of the Bible, the power of the strong over the weak – which comes with a Silver Lion from the Venice Film Festival 12 years after the last” Bright Star “, for a while let believe.

But hidden among the falling snow and forming soft white carpets on the ground, among the herds that run and raise curtains of dust, between the mud and the clouds that gather in the distance as if to hide the mountains of the bare landscape, between looks and sudden, hidden silences are the sins, feelings and vices that no one wants to confess, the torments hatched in solitude: Rose hiding bottles everywhere and as soon as she can she sticks to them, Phil who takes care of her body and takes a bath in the river, who spreads his masculine sensuality, which establishes a new relationship with the boy between gossip and glances that seem to go towards other tormented psychologies, after having accompanied the whistles of the many herdsmen as the boy passes. The film (based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, from 1967, and which the author has divided into five chapters) clearly advances in the story of the characters, in digging into them (also to George, an excellent Jesse Plemons, to whom not too much space is dedicated, limited words and gestures are enough to find a precise and high dimension), keeps away from that aestheticism that so many times in the past has been reproached to Campion, everyone’s harshness sinks into those of the landscape, which becomes another character, anguished, gloomy and omnipresent. Benedict Cumberbatch gives a vigorous proof of troubled machismo to the foundations, far from those men of the prairie we have known in the many westerns in the history of cinema, Kirsten Kunst seems to impose himself at times on the two colleagues and the young Kodi Smit-McPhee is Peter, capable to carve out a space of his own, with precise authority.

A corner of France, in the small town of Ennui-sur-Blasé (the name says a lot about the intentions or the final results of the film: something like “boredom about indifferent to everything, bored”), modeled on the very real one of Angoulême , the editorial staff of “The French Dispatch” – a sort of “The New Yorker” so dear to the author -, a weekly supplement of the American newspaper “Evening Sun”, printed in Liberty, Kansas, a nice leafing through various culture, literature , art and haute cuisine. It is directed by the revered owner, Arthur Howitzer jr: when the revered owner dies, the editorial team decides to publish the best articles that have appeared in recent years. We will then read about the reporter who loves to go by bicycle in the most infamous neighborhoods of the city, the kingdom of pimps and whores, of criminals and murderers; of the painter locked up in prison, of his paintings and his muse who is none other than his prison guard, of the art dealers who with real greed demand his works; of the student revolt in 1968; of a kidnapping thwarted and successfully carried out by an excellent chef.

Wes Anderson builds, passing indifferently from his beloved pastel colors to black and white, a film where he has lined up a real nativity scene of his most beloved actors (Bill Murray in the first place, is his fetish actor, and then Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson , Frances McDormand, Jason Schwartzman, Saoirse Ronan, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Mathieu Amalric, Willem Defoe and then the latest additions to the team, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Benicio del Toro, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz and so on) , some as the protagonist of this or that episode, others only for a moment, fleeting appearances to thicken the landscape. Unreal, surreal, pretentious, ambitiously empty, “a love letter to journalists” defines Anderson as his “French Dispatch”, presented at Cannes 2021 when it was already booked for Cannes 2020: but it seems rather a big spite, the report of a completely undone band, badly decorative and taken for a ride. He relies on the décor and on the walls, on the curtains that visibly enter and disappear in the studio, he relies on the fixed room and on the crooked and claustrophobic environments to fill them with tight and desperately (for the viewer) copious dialogues, he relies on a puzzle that does not it will never find its central point and a perfect construction, where the joints leave a lot to be desired and where too many tiles creak. The writer has not even seen that originality that many have proclaimed, also because in the limping invoice we wander through the same streets already traveled by Anderson over and over again, the inspiration is something that does not resemble too much the joke or the pretentious divertissement seems to me to be definitely absent. It is hard to follow, you get bored, you run the risk of getting up quickly from the armchair and running away from the room, you grope to search for a narrative with something inside that is ready to resemble concreteness and that does not leave only every space for formal solutions.