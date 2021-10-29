on the set of John Wick helps to move the equipment

Today is obviously John Wick’s day: a few hours after the news that Ana de Armas will be the protagonist of Ballerina, the first cinematic spin-off of the saga, check a nice video from the set with Keanu Reeves.

Filming for John Wick 4 ended in recent days, and in these hours a video has emerged from the set showing Keanu Reeves help crew members move production equipment: still dressed in his iconic black suit and tie by John Wick, the 57-year-old actor is immortalized in the video as he drags some boxes down a flight of stairs: the video, which is obviously making the rounds of the web, immediately went viral and has remembered once again because Keanu Reeves is an actor loved by everyone.

In superstar Hollywood where actors wait in their luxurious caravans for the moment to go out on set to act, this great little gesture of boundless humanity adds yet another chapter to the moving story of humility and good heart that has always accompanied the name of Keanu Reeves.

Loading... Advertisements

We remember that John Wick 4 is expected for 2022, with a fifth chapter already announced: the two films were originally planned for a series of back-to-back shoots, but the pandemic forced Lionsgate to revise its production schedule. Soon Keanu Reeves will also return in Matrix Resurrections, whose release date is set for January 1, 2022.