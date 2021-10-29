News

on the set of John Wick helps to move the equipment

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Today is obviously John Wick’s day: a few hours after the news that Ana de Armas will be the protagonist of Ballerina, the first cinematic spin-off of the saga, check a nice video from the set with Keanu Reeves.

Filming for John Wick 4 ended in recent days, and in these hours a video has emerged from the set showing Keanu Reeves help crew members move production equipment: still dressed in his iconic black suit and tie by John Wick, the 57-year-old actor is immortalized in the video as he drags some boxes down a flight of stairs: the video, which is obviously making the rounds of the web, immediately went viral and has remembered once again because Keanu Reeves is an actor loved by everyone.

In superstar Hollywood where actors wait in their luxurious caravans for the moment to go out on set to act, this great little gesture of boundless humanity adds yet another chapter to the moving story of humility and good heart that has always accompanied the name of Keanu Reeves.

Loading...
Advertisements

We remember that John Wick 4 is expected for 2022, with a fifth chapter already announced: the two films were originally planned for a series of back-to-back shoots, but the pandemic forced Lionsgate to revise its production schedule. Soon Keanu Reeves will also return in Matrix Resurrections, whose release date is set for January 1, 2022.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

739
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
722
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
639
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
605
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
565
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
502
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
497
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
406
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
391
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
377
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top