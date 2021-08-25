“On the set of Jungle Cruise among a thousand pitfalls, we, heroes like Indiana Jones” – Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli

In the Disney film, the Amazon of the attraction that was inaugurated in 1955 in Los Angeles in the first 1955 theme park of “Jungle Cruise” is recreated: a botany on a ramshackle boat to save humanity







Botanical explorer Emily Blunt takes us back to July 17, 1955, when Walt Disney grabbed the helm of a ramshackle riverboat with its own retro charm, inviting visitors to come aboard. It was the first navigation, and it was also the inauguration (live on TV) near Los Angeles of the first Disneyland park. Like this Jungle Cruise took off and immediately became the number one attraction. And now the Disney film released today, directed by Spaniard Jaume Collet-Serra, becomes the namesake. It’s like reliving on the screen that iconic attraction that today cheers four Disney parks.

“Let’s revive the Disney mythology, the spirit of those epics adventures experienced every year by hundreds of millions of viewers, in a story set in 1916 and shot between Hawaii and the Atlanta studios; we had to pretend in the Amazon by mixing comedy, action, romance and it wasn’t easy at all, ”says former wrestler Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), creator of the project, in the role of Frank Wolff, the charismatic and goliardic captain of the boat. He appears in the meeting on zoom in a t-shirt that enhances his bodybuilder physique, together with the other protagonists.

Emily Blunt is the scientist Lily in search of the tree of life that heals from the wounds of the world and saves the fate of humanity: «Three films have inspired us. “In pursuit of the green stone”, “The queen of Africa” and the saga of “Indiana Jones“”. The dandy Jack Whitehall is her fearful brother who flounders “in clumsy attempts to take care of her.” And then there is the cutthroat Aguirre, the same name as the ruthless hero of Herzog’s film, with the face of Edgar Ramirez (former Che and terrorist Carlos on screen), on his debut with Disney: “A journey into the past that happened at the right time, I wanted to disconnect from reality ». Loading... Advertisements

The expedition to the Amazon jungle poses one pitfall after another in adverse nature: reptiles, piranhas, insects, panthers, waterfalls. And then the inhospitable natives, the descendants of the conquistadors and Prince Joachim, the actor Jesse Plemons, a menacing and blond German who just to wear his uniform on the notes of Wagner puts more than a thrill: on his submarine he is the rival of the Captain Wolff and his wooden carcass that creaks with every wave.

Emily Blunt, feels closer to Mary Poppins (whom she has brought back to life in the 2018 film), or Lily? “Mary Poppins is perfect and I’m not even though I think I am, and that’s a problem.” He smiles: «I have a certain talent in organizing but I would say that Lily, so ambitious, courageous and funny, is closer to me». The traps of the film, based on archetypes, set off in the jungle fever what the cast calls the factor wow! “To make children rejoice and adults plunge back into dreams.” When we say a family film.