“On the set of Rocky I was going to die”
Unpublished confession of Sylvester Stallone: The 75-year-old actor nearly died while filming Rocky. It happened during the fight scene between Ivan Drago and Rocky Balboa. “In the first round, when I hit the mat, it was all true. Lundgren smashed me with one punch, but at that moment I didn’t realize it. Later that night the heart started to swell, the pericardium had been damaged, exactly as happens in a car accident when you hit the steering wheel with your chest. At that moment my blood pressure had shot up to 260 and the doctors were convinced that I would be talking to the angels “, Stallone stated on Youtube in The Making of Rocky vs. Dragon by Sylvester Stallone. Sylvester even ended up in intensive care after that encounter.
The new version of Rocky
From 12 November the documentary on the director’s cut of Rocky IV, famous 1985 film. Sylvester Stallone himself took care of the restoration and editing. All fans will be able to know as many details as possible about the iconic challenge between Rocky and Ivan Drago. In the documentary there are 40 minutes of unpublished scenes and several comments by Stallion which traces his film career.