ON THE SET OF THE DOCUFILM ON CELESTINE V BY CINZIA TH TORRINI – Virtù Quotidiane – The Abruzzo food and wine newspaper

L’AQUILA – The shooting of a new film production by Cassiopea Film Production, directed by Cinzia TH Torrini And Ralph Palka, centered on the figure of Celestino V.

In these days, the troupe – who chose Abruzzo as a natural set – arrived in the village of Capestrano (L’Aquila) to shoot scenes indoors, which bring back the suggestion of the hermit’s meeting and some of the most significant encounters .

The choice of direction to work alongside collaborators, young technicians and workers from Abruzzo is also indicative.

The concept, entitled Celestino V retirement from the world, even before finding answers, it intends to bring to light certain highly topical questions relating to the relationship with power, the power of choice, the choice of renunciation.

And, in particular, was Pietro del Morrone the architect of his own destiny or was he an instrument of ecclesiastical and political power?

The documentary will be enriched by contributions from experts, thanks to which the various aspects of his abdication will be analyzed.

Some crucial and intimate moments of the last years of the holy hermit’s life will be returned to the general public.

In the guise of Celestino V, the actor Marc Fiorini – who boasts a career studded with numerous interpretations also alongside Tom Hanks in Angels and demons, Keira Knightley in Silk e John Huston in Tentacles, to name a few – of which one is amazed by the profound sense of spirituality to the point of understanding how punctual its presence is within the project.

Loading... Advertisements

“The emotions are so many and I accepted the offer to play this great spirit of Celestino V because I feel I have the same feelings,” the actor told Daily Virtues, exclusively on the set. “It is believed that one piece of land is worse than the other by promoting negativity, instead of understanding that nothing happens in this world without the will of the great and mysterious Creator, whatever the religion of reference”.

“We have to make peace with our pride and our ego that is misleading us. And also with our own mortality, if we want to live forever. Personally I have forgotten the said eye for an eye, I live every here and now and I feel the luckiest man in the world since I see the truth behind reality ”.

“Currently”, Fiorini revealed, “I am writing a last war film that takes into account the divergences between social classes and I would like to institute a prize for more mature people”.

THE PHOTOS