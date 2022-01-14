on the shirt and outside the breast. Madness, a student with a red stamp – Libero Quotidiano





Sometimes they come back. And this time to return in style and with the usual and very strong malice Justine Mattera. Yes, because the 51-year-old showgirl, divinely worn, gives all her followers on Instagram a last spectacular photo with a very high erotic rate. “I actually wouldn’t mind going back to school. For me, it was a safe place. I was a geek. I loved being the top of the class, “she writes accompanying the shot.





And why would he want to go back to school? Quickly said: it shows in the photo with the “typical” look of a schoolgirl. Obviously we joke. Sure, the red bag and the glasses make her a schoolgirl, but a red stamp. In fact, in addition to the crotch jeans shorts, Justine Mattera sports a tight-fitting striped T-shirt, but above all “strategically” raised to show off her bare breasts. Uncontainable …

<br />

<br />

<br />

<br />

<br />

<br />