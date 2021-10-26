on the stage of the Rossetti in Trieste the family saga of the March sisters

The Musical Little Women is still staged today at the Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Considered one of the hundred fundamental works of American culture, “Little Women” represented a classic with which to grow, learn, reflect for generations of young female readers from all over the world. that revealed Katharine Hepburn, perhaps the most famous edition of 1949 with Elizabeth Taylor, the last two reinterpretations with Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Angela Lansbury, and then with Meryl Streep and Emma Watson), but not only. The stories of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy have also been translated into Japanese opera, dance, dramas and animated series.

– Advertisement –

Last night, Monday 25 October, the enthusiastic and participating public of the Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia saw the novel transform into a fun and exciting musical.

The Italian version, curated by the director and choreographer Fabrizio Angelini and the skilful pen of Gianfranco Vergoni, is taken from the musical of the same name which debuted at the Virginia Theater on Broadway in January 2005 and which was on tour in the United States while other productions are astate. applauded in England, Australia, Austria and Germany.

On stage we saw a particularly explosive and rebellious Jo, especially in her relationship with her aunt March (their musical duet is noteworthy). Particularly convincing is also the interpretation of Laurie’s grandfather and his relationship with Beth, the youngest of the March sisters.

Loading... Advertisements

Costumes and sets have taken us back in time and accompanied the stories and maturation of the four March sisters.

The brilliant interpreters of the Compagnia dell’Alba – Edilge Di Stefano, Fabrizio Angelini, Gabriele de Guglielmo, Alberta Cipriani, Giulia Rubino, Claudia Mancini, Carolina Ciampoli, Laura Del Ciotto, Giancarlo Teodori – have been able to bring the characters and stories to life, investigating and deepening some aspects of the plot.

Enhances the cast Flavio Gismondi that today, Tuesday 26 at the end of the replica scheduled at 20.30, he will receive on the stage of the Politeama Rossetti from‘International Association of‘Operetta FVG the 18th Sandro Massimini National Award.

– Advertisement –