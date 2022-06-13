on the start, Pochettino knows where he wants to play – Foot11.com

There has been no doubt for several weeks. Mauricio Pochettino will no longer be Paris Saint-Germain coach next season. To continue his career, the Argentinian technician would already have leads… More

Towards a return to the Premier League?

While everything now seems to be in place, Mauricio Pochettino will not be the coach of Paris Saint-Germain next season. However, the Parisian leaders seem to want to wait to be able to confirm the identity of his successor before formalizing his departure. However, so far, the Argentinian technician plays the card of denial since he continued until the end not to consider the rumors of his departure by invoking the end date of his contract.

🚨 Paris Saint-Germain have agreed with Mauricio Pochettino to part ways. Decision confirmed at meeting last week + feeling mutual. Now finalizing exit. Tenure will divide opinion but he’ll hope to replicate success others have had post-#PSG @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/y7wgsXiBPy — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 12, 2022

But, it should be inevitable for him. Therefore, if he wants to continue his coaching career from next season, he will have to find a new club very quickly. Considering the interest from different clubs, Mauricio Pochettino would only have eyes for one track: the Premier League. In effect, The Telegraph revealed this Sunday, May 12 that the former Tottenham coach wants to return to the Premier League. But where ?

Manchester United barred for Pochettino

For a very long time, following the rumors of departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino had been announced at Manchester United. This was without taking into account the arrival of Erik ten Hag in the race. And it was ultimately the former coach of Ajax Amsterdam who was chosen by the Mancunian management. However, the current PSG technician would still want to return to the Premier League according to the English press.

Mauricio Pochettino will have to find a club. Sports icon

After the first refusal suffered by the Red Devils, the name of Pochettino was associated with that of Tottenham. His return to North London was conditional on the departure of Antonio Conte, still in office. However, Spurs management ultimately did not wish to part with the Italian technician who should continue for another season. At the top of the table, there are not many teams left… Manchester City will not let go of Guardiola, Klopp will stay in Liverpool, Tuchel should not leave the Chelsea bench. As for Arsenal, the leaders extended Arteta a month ago. But then, in which club will Mauricio Pochettino end up?