The second session of the year brings many records on the stock market, some sensational, others more obvious but equally important. One in particular will be one to remember for a long time. It was made by a very famous title that has reached an incredible price. On the Milan price list, the second session of the week and of the year brings to the fore a group that has made the industrial history of Italy.

One drawback, however, ruined a brilliant day for the European stock exchanges in the final. This mole comes from the other side of the Atlantic, holding back the price rush of the EU lists in the last two hours. Here’s what happened on the stock market today.

European stock exchange on the shields but it could have been better

The second session of the year began with a mixed trend in the Asian stock exchanges. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index in the first session of the year closed with a rise of 1.7%. On the other hand, the Chinese stock exchanges suffered a loss due to the suspension from trading of the real estate giant Evergrande.

The European stock exchanges did not allow themselves to be influenced by this event and after a cautious start, prices began to rise. The rise in the indices of the Old Continent lasted all morning until early afternoon.

European stock exchanges slowed down around 3pm. With the arrival of the first signs of weakness on Wall Street and after the uncertain start of the US market, they began to decline. At the end of the session, the Euro Stoxx 50 closed up 0.8%. The German stock exchange also gained 0.8% while the Paris stock exchange rose 1.4%. The best performance was the London Stock Exchange, which closed with a gain of 1.6% today, erasing the losses of the last 2 days.

On the Stock Exchange it had never happened that a stock reached this sensational milestone and in the meantime Piazza Affari flies

By the time the markets in Europe closed, the US indices were down. However, yesterday the Dow Jones and S & P500 had set a new all-time high. But on Wall Street the sensational record was made by Apple. Apple’s stock hit a new all-time high yesterday and was the first company to reach a capitalization of 3 trillion.

In Milan the rebound of a title that collapsed yesterday stands out

Apple has made history, on the Stock Exchange it had never happened that a stock reached this sensational milestone and in the meantime Piazza Affari flies. The Milan Stock Exchange, after a cautious start, shot up and hit the new high of the last 13 years. The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed at 27,954 points but over the course of the day it exceeded 28,000 points. Compared to yesterday’s session, prices rose by 0.8%.

Among the blue chips, the best stock today was Iveco which gained 5.9%, a partial revenge after yesterday’s collapse. For Goldman Sachs analysts, the action at these prices is a must buy. But the protagonist of the day on the stock exchange was the Fiat group. Today, 3 of the top 4 large-cap stocks belong to the Turin-based company. In addition to Iveco, Ferrari rose by 3% and Stellantis by 2.2%. Also the banks with Unicredit in the lead, increased by 3.8%.

