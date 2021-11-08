On the stock exchange they give money: the time is golden to invest in shares

The profession of stock market trader is the one that is most popular with the “civilian” population. We can finally come out and say openly who we are and what we do. Other than homophobia! If you are a trader in life this is your moment: you can finally come out. You will not end up on the headlines because a trader who comes out is not worth a homosexual but anyway … they are listening to you. And you don’t necessarily have to be a Minister of the Republic. Gregory Millman in his masterful book “Finance Barbara” (Garzanti) said that only in Chicago being a trader is a profession as respected as a lawyer or a surgeon. Not anymore: flocks of kids dream of becoming rich with cryptocurrencies and in a carlona survey among my students at the University of Bologna at least 10% have a cryptocurrency account.

When these events happen there is only one reason: they give money on the stock market. And they give money for a very simple reason: our pattern of breaking the all-time high (or almost) happened on the Ftse All Share index. This is the most powerful pattern of technical analysis: as powerful as it is unknown and in fact I put my copyright on it, calling it “the best of Tomasini”. I’m kidding, but in a discipline where there are Bollinger bands that are stupid with a license I don’t understand why there can’t be Tom Max or Massimo by Tomasini.

But no more jokes and let’s come to the graph of the graphs: if you notice the monthly graph of the Ftse All Share it shows what we have always dreamed of: the breaking of the horizontal channel that has kept us imprisoned since 2008. If you project the width of the channel towards the high you see that we arrive close to the all-time high, and if you then add the fact that historical highs always attract prices like magnets we can conclude that we are expecting a 40,000 of the Ftse All share very quickly, let’s say by Easter next year if not even first.

The “in spite of everything” always bring a little ‘peace of mind.

“Whatever happens mom will be close to you”, or “go as it goes you will find me here”. Promises that know they are certain and that make you feel safe. Our “despite everything” is the ITI of the weekend. Like a Linus blanket or, given that we are talking about the Independent Trend Index, a 45 ° curve that rhymes with peace and safety. For the latest arrivals, the ITI is an Independent Stock Exchange ranking that signals those actions characterized by a regular trend that end up resembling, in fact, the perfect curve, or the 45 ° one. In her lies the unspoken promise that things will hardly change suddenly and that we have time to stop and surf on the wave.

Today, thanks to this precious ranking, we analyze WIIT shares.

As we have pointed out in the chart, in just seven months the prices of WIIT shares have risen in triple digits (+ 110.7%). An increase that has led to the breaking of the highs several times, culminating with the last one dating back to yesterday. And the progress is also clear in the volumes, which have increased slowly but progressively (again, on a regular basis).

The company, active in the sector of Cloud Computing services for companies, closed the first half of the current year with consolidated revenues of over 35 million euros, up 52.2% compared to the same period last year. There was also a sharp increase in adjusted EBITDA, which went from 8.2 to 14.2 million euros (+ 40.5%). Finally, the margin on revenues rose from 40.3% to 40.5%. A few days ago the news came that WIIT has completed the acquisition of Boreus and Gecko for a total price of 77.7 million euros.