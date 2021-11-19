The penultimate session of the week ends. Today the fears anticipated in the article are confirmed: “Two black clouds shake the stock markets but not this title ready for new records”. A fear in particular negatively impacted the European stock exchanges, triggering sales shortly after the start of the session.

Observing the price trend of the two main European stock exchanges, the French and the German one, a phenomenon is clearly visible. At the start of the session, the two stock exchanges reached a new all-time high but immediately afterwards the prices began to fall. The prices have dropped because after having achieved the maximum, the sales of those who wanted to monetize the earnings were triggered.

But why sell today and not wait for tomorrow, the last day of the week? Because the fear of a further spread of Covid infections in Europe is growing. A surge in new patients could prompt many European governments to place restrictions around the Christmas season, the most prolific for business. Therefore, these possible restrictions could create a great damage to European economic growth.

On the stock market, sales are triggered due to this fear and now the markets are shaking and fear new sharp falls. At the close of trading, the Euro Stoxx 50 index lost 0.4%. The German and French stock exchanges contained the decline to 0.2%, while the London stock exchange lost half a percentage point. Stock market losses today were limited but this could be the beginning of the end of the current bullish phase.

Piazza Affari also closed down today. The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) lost 0.6% and prices closed at 27,661 points. The index started up in the wake of the other European stock exchanges, but then like the other lists, shortly after the start the prices started to fall.

Our list is the one that has fared worse because the profit taking has been greater. Sales involved almost all large-cap stocks, without distinction. At the end of the session, among the top 40 stocks on the list, only 9 closed up. Among these shares, only 2 shares exceeded the percentage point of gain, Hera, which rose by 1.6% and Amplifon, which rose by 1.4%.

Among the stocks that have lost the most are those that have earned the most in recent sessions. Tenaris was the worst losing 2.8%, Telecom Italia lost 1.3%, Ferrari 0.7%. Banking stocks had yet another gray session. Mediobanca is the only bank that closed on positive ground. The rumors that Del Vecchio would like to increase his stake in the bank’s capital have pushed the stock.

