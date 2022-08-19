On the streets of New York, Rihanna wears the most divisive shoes of the moment

This Saturday, July 13, the singer has once again been talked about for her keen sense of style and fashion. The outfit in question? A t-shirt, miniskirt and long boots with a dramatic effect.

Fashion is a matter of perspective. During her long career as a singer, Rihanna has experienced this through her many looks that have been talked about. The latest? An outfit and more particularly a pair of shoes that she wore during a romantic evening with her companion in New York, this Saturday, August 13. The singer from Barbados was, in fact, spotted outside Emilio’s Ballato restaurant in the Big Apple with ultra-high boots arriving well above the knee that left no one unmoved. They come from the last Y-Project Spring-Summer 2023 presentation, which saw several variations of this model in different colors. Rihanna chose them in a suede version, gray in color, giving a “jeans” effect to the whole.

Styling Games

On the @rihannaturkiyex Instagram account listing Rihanna’s looks, followed by nearly 443,000 people – including the singer – the outfit garnered some success and a plethora of dissenting comments. “She is beautiful”, “The boots … Where can I have them?” Enthuse some of the subscribers under the publication. While others, more skeptical, have fun with the choice of the singer. “Aren’t these boots too heavy for you?”, “Will she become like Kanye West?”, Can we read. At the end of the Y-Project Spring-Summer 2023 presentation, designer Glenn Martens explained the inspiration and purpose behind the season’s garments. “We always try to invite our customers to enjoy the clothes and play with them.” One thing is certain, for Rihanna the message has passed.