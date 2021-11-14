“On the third lap I collapsed” – Corriere.it

Francesca Sofia Novello shows her face to the cameras: “My eyes speak, from the third lap I have collapsed”, said the model, a former umbrella girl, for four years partner of Valentino Rossi and now pregnant with the nine-time world champion. The makeup compromised by tears betrays a long and heartfelt cry. Tears of joy, of pride, of participation for the strong emotion of the great driver who has reached his last lap. «The only real regret I have – adds the 27-year-old – is that I arrived a little late. I get excited even when he arrives tenth and I don’t dare to imagine what it would have been like when he always won, but I arrived at the right time, I in love with a man who today is and will become my daughter’s father. Fatherhood? In my opinion he still hasn’t realized very well … but it is very curious. The girl’s name? We are deciding, we have two options. Victory? I don’t know how it got out, but Uccio’s daughter is already called that … ».

Valentino’s other inseparable friend, his closest friend, is Alessio «Uccio» Salucci, who was in turn interviewed by Sky: «From the middle of the race I thought it was his last minutes and In serious magone. I was able to look him in the face a little later, not right away. In the end it has to be a party, right after a lot of gags. He brought many people closer to this sport. He he is a very cheerful person. We had a bit of fainting then the party started ». Authentic words, which convey the idea of ​​the unique character of the “Doctor”, for that spontaneity and for the volcanic ability to involve others in their passions: “There have been difficult years but they have been unrepeatable years. The good things were much more than the bad ones“, he added.