“On the third lap I collapsed” – Corriere.it

Francesca Sofia Novello shows her face to the cameras: “My eyes speak, from the third lap I have collapsed”, said the model, a former umbrella girl, for four years partner of Valentino Rossi and now pregnant with the nine-time world champion. The makeup compromised by tears betrays a long and heartfelt cry. Tears of joy, of pride, of participation for the strong emotion of the great driver who has reached his last lap. «The only real regret I have – adds the 27-year-old – is that I arrived a little late. I get excited even when he arrives tenth and I don’t dare to imagine what it would have been like when he always won, but I arrived at the right time, I in love with a man who today is and will become my daughter’s father. Fatherhood? In my opinion he still hasn’t realized very well … but it is very curious. The girl’s name? We are deciding, we have two options. Victory? I don’t know how it got out, but Uccio’s daughter is already called that … ».
Valentino’s other inseparable friend, his closest friend, is Alessio «Uccio» Salucci, who was in turn interviewed by Sky: «From the middle of the race I thought it was his last minutes and In serious magone. I was able to look him in the face a little later, not right away. In the end it has to be a party, right after a lot of gags. He brought many people closer to this sport. He he is a very cheerful person. We had a bit of fainting then the party started ». Authentic words, which convey the idea of the unique character of the “Doctor”, for that spontaneity and for the volcanic ability to involve others in their passions: “There have been difficult years but they have been unrepeatable years. The good things were much more than the bad ones“, he added.
There is love even in the letter that there Yamaha sent to its most famous pilot. «I can remember that Saturday, January 24, 2004 as if it were yesterday. Our first appointment in Malaysia », reads the press release from the Iwata house, written just like a love letter from the bike, the Xzr M1, to its most brilliant interpreter. «I’ve been waiting for someone like you for some time, I was nervous but it was love at the first track», then came four world titles in the premier class and 56 races disputed overall. «We made history because we worked as one, bringing out the best of each other and our first kiss on Welkom grass at the last dance in Valencia this year, we have shared many extraordinary adventures ».
