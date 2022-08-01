On the threshold of almost lost pain | The premiere of Crimes of the Future

Crimes of the Future

Canada/UK/Greece, 2022

Direction and script: David Cronenberg.

Music: Howard Shore.

Photography: Douglas Koch.

Editing: Christopher Donaldson.

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Lihi Kornowski, Don McKellar, Nadia Litz.

Duration: 107 minutes.

Available on MUBI

8 (eight) points

Unfortunately, there was no luck of commercial billboard for Crimes of the Future in Rosario. The wait for the big titles no longer has a preferential place in theaters, and it is on MUBI –one of the best available platforms– where the most recent film by Canadian David Cronenberg appears as a premiere. After map to the stars (2014), Cronenberg returns to the ring and does so with a title that evokes that of one of his first works, shot in 1970. With that independent film, barely 60 minutes long and without a diegetic sound (narrated by a voice-over with a distorting soundtrack), there are several points of contact. The scenographic recreation testifies to this, suspended in a still, almost dystopian time. In the first film, there is a close link with the “old future” of science fiction at the time; in this one, an outdated technology is appealed to, as if it were, almost, a recreation of that spirit. In any case, Cronenberg returns to a certain stinging taste, still present – ​​and how! – with his almost 80 years.

In its first titles, trans imagery was already bordering on its aesthetic and controversial possibilities with scenarios from the near future, today capable of being updated. Cronenberg’s cinema is extremely free. He digs into himself, into his images, as if he did it – literally, like his characters – with a scalpel, with a scalpel. In this way, he cuts them (“cutting” is the condition of cinematographic montage), mutilates them and returns them to others. Capable of achieving a different status, and thus integrating the work of an author.

Crimes of the Future he takes up, in his own way and without saying so, one of the characters from the other film, as an extension, now in the figure of Viggo Mortensen. Saul Tenser (Mortensen) is able to produce new organs in his body, which his artist and performer duo, Caprice (Léa Seydoux), tattoo inside him and then extract. Over and over again they repeat the aesthetic/surgical operation. The duality between the terms is manifest, the film points it out from the instruments used and the characters. On one side, the artists; on the other, doctors and law enforcement officers. The threshold between both instances is, here the problem, permeable.

The hinge of the argument will be deposited, in some way, in a kind of “chosen one”; precisely the one with whom Crimes of the Future choose your start. The fate of the little one holds several surprises, which quickly hit the viewer and remind them that they are, neither more nor less, in front of a Cronenberg film. Childhood, motherhood, fluids, plastics, earth, water. Natural and artificial elements. With a child who works as a synthesis, as someone in whom to encrypt a future. The extraordinary thing is that everyone will speak for him, because even if he is quickly removed from the scene, it will not be long before he (re)appears according to the vicissitudes and needs of something that is, in short, a political lawsuit.

One of the surgical/artistic interventions in Cronenberg’s film.

It is this question that leads Tenser to investigate its aesthetic side/interior. Where is the politics? There is someone who affirms it and says it almost in a laughing way, as if he were a big boy who has not yet fallen for this evidence. Just as Tenser investigates and enters an internal beauty contest, Caprice does the same externally: “I feel like cutting my face when I see you,” she tells the photogenic and mutilated model. The lacerated bodies flow in Crimes of the Future. And each wound, each delicate and red gusher, finds synonymy in enjoyment and dreams. And we will have to be careful, because such questions are in the hands of foundations, something already pointed out by the 1970 film, with characters like puppets, on a stage whose master of ceremonies never reveals his true face.

In these existential byways, of denied and self-inflicted pain (because nothing hurts anymore and because what you want is pain), Tenser wanders, dressed in the mortuary way of The Seventh Seal of Bergmann. She no longer remembers what old-fashioned sex was like, although she has an attraction (“bureaucratic,” she says) to Timlin (Kristen Stewart), the efficient employee of a section that doesn’t officially exist, dedicated to identifying and eradicating new organs. Cradled by organic beds, Tenser nonetheless seems haunted by the despair of feeling. But he no longer knows how.

In summary, Crimes of the Future It is a visual exercise that synthesizes what has already been seen in other films and with a new spirit. In its own way, it is a visual/thematic compendium of what its director offers in titles such as Dead Ringers, The fly, eXistenZ; with Tenser, in turn, as the transposition of Bill Lee (Peter Weller) from the naked lunch. It is, for all this, a work of solid poetry, which speaks in a furious and powerful way about these times, while betting on an assumption of pain as an authentic way of feeling, for an art that assumes these ailments, so human. Between analog cinema (preterite and truthfully true) and digital cinema (current and capable of emulating any impossible), it seems here to want to say something.

Along this path, we will also have to think about the reason for the last shot of the film: just as it evokes the end of the Crimes of the Future original, finds an extraordinary echo with The Passion of Joan of Arc by Dreyer, where María Falconetti offers her face in torture and silence, with black and white tears that reach the purity of the best cinema.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bw4wiiLv-VU