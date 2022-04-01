On the tightrope Machargo? They evaluate in La Fortaleza their permanence in the headquarters of the DNER

La Fortaleza evaluated this Thursday the permanence of the secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), Raphael Machargowhose management has been highly questioned, more recently due to reports of alleged violations in the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, in Salinas.

Hours after Machargo failed to meet the deadline for delivery to the House of Representatives of a certified copy of the file on the possible environmental violations in the nature reserve, two separate sources indicated to The new day that in La Fortaleza the permanence of the official was discussed.

For the past year, various sectors have requested Machargo’s departure from the DNER. Last week the representative of the Citizen Victory Movement (CVM), Mariana Nogales, launched an online petition demanding his resignation. The legislator described the official as “an accomplice of environmental criminals.” Nogales was the one who brought the situation in Salinas to public discussion.

In the middle of last year, the president of the House, Rafael “Tatito” Hernandezalso joined the voices that demanded the official’s departure, this after he allegedly prevented Nogales from entering the Río Abajo State Forest in Arecibo, where an activity with public officials was taking place.

Likewise, as part of the recommendations included in the report related to the construction of a swimming pool in the Sol y Playa condominium, in Rincón, the Chamber suggested to the governor that he request Machargo’s resignation.

Machargo has been secretary of the DNER since February 2020, when he was nominated by the then governor, Wanda Vázquez, replacing Tania Vázquez, who resigned in the midst of a corruption scandal. Machargo was undersecretary of the agency under the government of Pedro Rosselló.