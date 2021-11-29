News

On the train of memory eight young Leinicians

On the train of memory eight young people from Leine: a contribution from the Municipality of € 303 for the 2022 trip.

A train to travel into the future with a single piece of luggage: the memory of what has been and must never be again. It is with this intention that eight young Leinicians will be able to get on the so-called “Train of Memory”, an experience that will lead young people to get to know, up close, the places where millions of all people were exterminated during the Second World War. age and sex, including Jews, Jehovah’s Witnesses, gypsies, homosexuals, “anti-social”, political prisoners, common criminals and opponents of the Nazi regime.

Otto leinicesi

For the 2022 edition of this project, eight young people from Leinici, between 18 and 25 years old, will be able to participate in the initiative structured in two phases. The introductory part consists of a training course that will develop into a cycle of meetings which aim to provide a general historical background of the period of the Second World War and of European fascist totalitarianisms. The second part, on the other hand, will consist of the nine-day trip that will be carried out between January and March 2022 and which includes a visit to a city between Berlin or Prague or Budapest, and the discovery of Krakow and in particular of the Jewish ghetto, of the factory. by Schindler (told in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film) and the extermination camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Funds from the Municipality

To favor the eight children, the municipality will cover the costs of the course and travel for each participant with € 303, while the families will have only € 77 left. To register, you can send an email to proto collo@comune.leini.to.it by 3 December.

