On the verge of censorship! Maluma shook the nets when filming from the bathroom

COLOMBIA – Maluma has become one of the Colombians with the greatest international projection. His impeccable career as a singer has placed him as one of the most popular in the world. gender urban. Although he is currently venturing into the world of acting and also in business. In all facets of him stands out.

From this Thursday, March 10, the singer of “Felices los cuatro” is preparing to take over the European territory. At night, he will start the ‘Papi Juancho Tour’. His first performance will take place in Paris, France. Later, in that same country, he will visit Montpellier. He is scheduled to perform 16 concerts on this leg of the tour.

According to the information provided by the same Maluma, the other countries to visit are the following: Albania, United Kingdom, Greece, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Israel, Romania, Portugal, United Arab Emirates and Luxembourg. This after having been presented throughout the United States, at the end of last year 2021.

Maluma was on the verge of censorship

In the midst of preparations to start his tour, the renowned interpreter of “Hawaii” seized the eyes of his followers by posting a spicy video from the bathroom. With only a towel around his neck, the paisa showed himself while he brushed his teeth. With the sensuality that characterizes him, the artist danced to the rhythm of his most recent single, “Cositas de la USA.”

“What emotion”, “Good vibes, daddy”, “I am waiting for you”, “Relentlessly”, “You are too beautiful” and “You are going to break the stage” were some of the comments that fans left for Maluma. However, others dedicated themselves to demanding his presence in other countries such as Panama, Argentina and Chile, but for now, let the “Papi Juancho Europe Tour” begin.