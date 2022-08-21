On the way to #Mondiacult2022, social welfare models are analyzed

Mexico August 21._ With the title “Towards a model of social welfare”, a new session of the Chapultepec Conferences was held towards the World Conference on Cultural Policies (#Mondiacult) 2022.

#Mondiacult 2022 is convened by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). It is organized jointly with Mexico. This meeting will be held from September 28 to 30 in Mexico City.

The presentation, led by the mayor of Iztapalapa, Mexico City, Clara Brugada Molinais part of international conferences, forums and meetings to integrate various voices that promote discussion.

The general director of the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, Homero Fernández Pedroza, commented that Mondiacult 2022 will take place within the framework of the 40th anniversary of the first World Conference of its kind, held in Mexico in 1982.

This meeting of culture ministers has the general objective of reflecting on cultural policies in the current context. That, including the adaptation of the cultural sector to the digital transformation. As well as the contribution of culture to social and economic development.

Highlight the transversal function of culture as a facilitator of resilience, well-being and prosperity. And, in addition, define the main perspectives of the cultural sector for the next decade. It will also guide the future work of UNESCO in the field of culture.

Inequality

Giving Iztapalapa as an example, Clara Brugada Molina commented that it is the most populous mayor’s office in Mexico City, the second in the country, 43% of its inhabitants live in poverty. That is why it is essential to end inequality.

Among other actions, he explained that it seeks to eliminate territorial gaps, the recovery of public space and the free exercise of rights. To this end, work is being done on the recovery and creation of cultural, sports and educational infrastructure. The Units of Transformation and Organization for Inclusion and Social Harmony (Utopias) are launched in the most marginalized points of the mayor’s office.