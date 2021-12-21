“On their part a lot of determination”

The new directors of the Rehabilitation Medicine and Dermatology departments of the Ravenna hospital were presented on Tuesday. Two new positions that cover as many complex structures that play a key role in the company organization, both on the territorial medicine front and on the clinical hospital side. Two assignments that go to doctors Cinzia Lotta and Michela Tabanelli.

During the presentation, the General Manager of Ausl Romagna, Tiziano Carradori, recalled the importance of ensuring the operational units management roles: “We immediately moved in this direction and from the date of my inauguration to today, we have already conferred over 40 management assignments to the operating units of Ausl Romagna. In fact, it is not acceptable for the operating units to be managed by ‘acting functions’ for a long period. The two professionals we present today have already demonstrated determination in the management of processes and I am convinced that if those who manage are virtuous, they will transfer this important virtue to their collaborators. Assistance to people is carried out by people and therefore quality is also measured by the ability of those who manage to know how to work as a team, motivate and enhance capable collaborators “.

“The auspicious element – continued Carradori – is the determination of these two doctors”. For the Dermatology and Rehabilitation departments, the director of Ausl Romagna also indicates what the development guidelines must be and which must concern organizational inclusiveness, to provide quality services and services even remotely and integration at two levels , that is, between hospital and territory and between different hospitals.

Then, taking a general look at the appointments of primaries in the Ravenna area, Carradori looks with optimism at the work carried out over the last few months: “We have filled the vast majority of vacancies throughout Romagna, few remain for which we expect to complete the latest procedures “. As far as the Ravenna hospital is concerned, the head of Radiology is still missing, but the coverage of the assignment, the director assures, is in planning, while following the death of Omero Triossi, director of the Gastroenterology and endoscopy department, the coverage is was entrusted pro tempore to one of his collaborators in the role of acting function. In January, however, there will be the presentation of the new primary doctors from the Emergency Department and Medicine 2.

Looking at the whole Romagna area, the positions of the four new primary care doctors in the hospitals of Lugo, Faenza, Rimini and Riccione should also be considered. Of these appointments, three are newly established and are held by women. “In our country, women are less represented among doctors than in other countries, a figure that gets worse when we go to check management positions – admits Carradori – But lately the selections have handed me more and more female directors”.

Head of Rehabilitation Medicine

The rehabilitation medicine department will be headed by doctor Cinzia Lotta. Specialized in Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation in 1988 at the University of Milan, as early as 1990 she was hired as medical director of the Rehabilitation Medicine unit of the Ravenna Ausl. He then directed the Intensive Rehabilitation department of the Lugo hospital where he promoted an improvement project for the management of beds, with the acquisition of 6 new extensive rehabilitation beds, under direct management. In 2018, on the other hand, it launched an experimental project in the Casa della Salute in Russi, in close collaboration with the General Practitioners, aimed at reducing the waiting lists for home visits and the delivery times of aids. During the period of isolation of the emergency, Covid organized the support of telemedicine throughout the Ravenna area for patients with severe disabilities and ALS. In addition to this he is a member of the commission of the Paralympic committee for the inclusion of severely disabled people in sports.

“This is an appointment that allows me to continue the path started in 2018 – said Dr. Lotta during the presentation – We have therapists throughout the territory and this allows us to follow the patients in the domiciliation phase so as to allow them a better reintegration into one’s daily life “. Patient care away from the hospital is a path that the new head physician has seen in 2020 due to the pandemic: “Relatives could not enter the wards, so rapid domiciliation and training of caregivers were required. This has brought undoubted benefits for patients, cared for at home, but also for the hospital which has seen an increase in beds at the crucial moment of the pandemic “.

Head of Dermatology

Specialized in Dermatology and Venereology at the University of Bologna in 2007, Dr. Michela Tabanelli is the new head of Dermatology of Ravenna. After an important training period in 2005 at the Dermatology Department of Mount Sinai Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, in 2009 she was hired as medical director of Dermatology and Venereology at the AUSL of Ravenna, where professional assignments were assigned, in particular on non-invasive dermatological diagnostics of melanocytic and non-melanocytic lesions (videodermatoscopy) and on the prescription of biological and biosimilar drugs for patients with moderate and severe psoriasis.

For Dr. Tabanelli this appointment is in fact a confirmation, given that since July 2019 she has been acting as pro-tempore director of the Dermatology department of the Ravenna hospital, starting important improvement processes from the point of view of clinical outpatient activity. and surgical. He performed 3,284 surgical procedures under local anesthesia and on an outpatient basis from November 2010 to November 2020. During the first phase of the COVID19 emergency, he reorganized the outpatient and surgical activities in the three hospitals of Ravenna, Lugo and Faenza, guaranteeing both dermatological services urgent and priority clinics, and cancer interventions. In the subsequent phases, it provided for the reorganization of non-urgent clinical and surgical outpatient services.

“Since I was hired by the Ravenna Ausl in 2009 I have served in all three hospitals in the Province, but also in all the clinics in the area from Brisighella to Cervia. Knowing all the strengths and weaknesses – he explained the new head physician – he helped me when I became acting director, especially during the pandemic. ” In 2021, Tabanelli was also elected regional secretary of the Italian Hospital Dermatologists Association (ADOI). Two important collaborations are active at the Ravenna hospital, one with the University of Ferrara, with tutoring activities for postgraduates in Dermatology and Venereology in the field of psoriasis and dermatological surgery, and one with the University of Bologna for the study and research in the field of chronic inflammatory skin diseases.