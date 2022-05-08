On this day, the last episode of ‘Friends’ is broadcast

Created and executive produced by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Friends debuted 10 years and 236 episodeson September 22, 1994.

Filmed at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California, the series takes place in New York City’s Greenwich Village, where six friends struggled with the ups and downs of young adult life in the big cityalthough they lived in an incredibly large and comfortable apartment, apparently without the burden of having to spend a lot of time working.

Almost from the start of his decade-long career, Friends was a cultural phenomenonwon six Emmy Awards (including one for Outstanding Comedy Series), sparked hairstyle trends (“Rachel”), spawned catchphrases (“What are you doing?”), and made its six main cast members household names.

NEW YORK – MAY 6: A crowd of New Yorkers watch the final broadcast of “Friends” live on the Astrovision video screen in Times Square on May 6, 2004 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Preceded by a maelstrom of hype and publicity, the hour-long Friends finale drew roughly two-thirds of the audience garnered by the finales of two other long-running sitcomsCheers ($80.4 million) in 1993 and Seinfeld ($76.2 million) in 1998, according to a Fox News report.

The most-watched television series finale of all time, M*A*S*H, was watched by an estimated 105 million people when it aired in 1983.

According to the New York Times, NBC charged advertisers an average of $2 million for every 30 seconds of ad time during the finale – a record amount for a sitcom and only $300,000 less than what CBS took during that year’s Super Bowl.

In the end, the long intermittent relationship between Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), which over the years included a boozy Las Vegas wedding and a baby, Emma, ​​born in 2002, ended as most fans of the show expected: they got back together, presumably. forever.

Matthew Perry of ‘Friends,’ accepts Favorite TV Comedy Series at the 29th People’s Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA, on January 12, 2003. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In the meantime, Chandler (Matthew Perry) and monica (Courtney Cox-Arquette) had become suburbanite parents of twins, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) was married and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) was headed to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

Throughout the show’s run, its six stars famously maintained a united front, ensuring that none of them emerged as a dominant force on screen and even negotiating their salaries together. In the spring of 2000, each cast member signed a two-year, $40 million contract that brought them each a staggering $1 million per episode.

Actors Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry appear in a scene from the NBC series “Friends”. The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

Airing in over 100 countries, Friends continues to garner strong ratings for its syndicated repeat episodes.

In February 2020, it was announced that the original cast would reunite for an unscripted reunion special to air on HBO Max, this one aired in May 2021.

