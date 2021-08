On Thursday 12 medals are awarded at the MTB World Championships in Val di Sole

Daolasa di Commezzadura (Trento): After the bitter first day at the Val di Sole mountain bike world championships, with the fourth place in the Relay Team, the Italian national team will have four opportunities to redeem themselves on Thursday.

The program includes the two cross country races of the juniors, at 11:30 the girls and at 13:30 the boys while in the late afternoon with the live broadcast on Red Bull TV, RaiSport and Eurosport 2 the first edition of the Short Track World Championships will take place. which will see the participation of 40 men and 40 women.

WOMEN JUNIOR STARTING LIST (61)

1 BURQUIER Line FRANCE

2 HOLCOMB Ruth UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

3 HONEST Olivia FRANCE

5 van THIEL Sina GERMANY

6 TOURNUT Tatiana FRANCE

11 HUBER Lea SWITZERLAND

8 HALTER Monique SWITZERLAND

12 BEDRNIKOVA Karolina CZECH REPUBLIC

7 CORTINOVIS Sara ITALY

9 SCHOFMANN Andrea SOUTH AFRICA

17 PLANKENSTEINER Noemi

41 AUER Sophie

47 LOVED Lucia

58 BRAIDA Lucrezia

JUNIOR MEN STARTING LIST (91)

1 BOICHIS Adrien FRANCE

2 GOMEZ GOMEZ Camilo Andres COLOMBIA

3 TREUDLER Finn 1SWITZERLAND

4 van DIJK Chris NETHERLANDS

5 BARBER ARGUIMBAU Francesc SPAIN

6 AEBERSOLD Nils SWITZERLAND

7 HUDYMA Oleksandr UKRAINE

8 PUNCHARD Cole CANADA

9 PUENTENER Roman LIECHTENSTEIN

10 von DURING Kai SOUTH AFRICA

13 SIFFREDI Matteo

17 PARISI Yannick

34 AGOSTINACCHIO Filippo

43 BETTEO Marco

58 THOUSAND Nicolas

Photo © Daniele Molineris

WOMEN’S SHORT TRACK – ENTRY LIST (40)

1 FERRAND PREVOT Pauline FRANCE

2 McCONNELL Rebecca AUSTRALIA

3 NEFF Jolanda SWITZERLAND

4 COURTNEY Kate UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

5 FREI Sina SWITZERLAND

6 LECHNER Eva

7 LOIV Janika ESTONIA

8 RISSVEDS Jenny SWEDEN

9 RICHARDS Evie GREAT BRITAIN

10 BATTEN Haley UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

24 TEOCCHI Chiara

26 SEIWALD Greta

Photo © Daniele Molineris

MEN’S SHORT TRACK – ENTRY LIST (40)

1 HATHERLY Alan SOUTH AFRICA

2 COOPER Anton NEW ZEALAND

3 COLOMBO Filippo SWITZERLAND

4 AVANCINI Henrique BRAZIL

5 WAWAK Bartlomiej POLAND

6 BLEVINS Christopher UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

7 CINK Ondrej CZECH REPUBLIC

8 CARSTENSEN Sebastian Fini DENMARK

9 MAROTTE Maxime FRANCE

10 BLUMS Martins LATVIA

14 COLLEDANI Nadir

17 BRAIDOT Daniele

19 BERTOLINI Joel

33 KERSCHBAUMER Gerhard

SEE THE RACES

At the MTB World Championships until Friday, access to the race area will be free but the Green Pass will be required, while it will be paid for on Saturday 28 August (XCO) and Sunday 29 August (DH).

THE COMPLETE PROGRAM

Wednesday 25th August

– 12.30 – Team Relay

Thursday 26th August

– 11.30 – Cross Country Women Junior

– 13.30 – Cross Country Men Junior

– 17.00 – Short Track Women

– 17.45 – Short Track Men

Friday 27th August

– 15.00 – E-MTB Women

– 16.45 – E-MTB Men

– 20.45 – 4X (Women and Men)

Saturday 28th August

– 09.00 – Cross Country Women U23

– 10.45 – Cross Country Men U23

– 13.00 – Cross Country Elite Women

– 15.45 – Elite Men Cross Country

Sunday 29th August

– 09.25 – Downhill Men and Women JR

– 12.50 – Downhill Women Elite

– 14.10 – Downhill Men Elite

INFO LINE

www.valdisolebikeland.com