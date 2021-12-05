Sports

"On Thursday in the Europa League we will be able to get back up, we gave everything! Congratulations to those who haven't played for a long time, we can go all the way"

Mertens: Thursday in the Europa League we will be able to get up again, we gave everything! Congratulations to those who haven't played for a long time, we can go all the way

Speak Dries Mertens

In the post-game of NaplesAtalanta, the forward of the Naples Dries Mertens intervened in mixed-zone by issuing some statements.

Napoli-Atalanta, Mertens speaks

We have to review the goals and the whole game a bit, but I have to congratulate the guys who haven’t played for a long time, because they played a great game. Too bad we didn’t win, we could have achieved a good result and we gave everything on the pitch.

Raise your head in the Europa League on Thursday? We have to raise our heads. We will have the boys who are now injured. We need to review the mistakes we made on goals a little bit, but we couldn’t do more than that.

Can this group go all the way? Surely, we are doing well. We have to raise our heads and do all the games in the best possible way“.

The foul on Elmas in the final? From the bench I have not seen, I have to review everything, I do not know

