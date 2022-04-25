On tiptoes! Due to being short, Lainez was almost left out of the photo with Copa

Midtime Editorial

Sevilla Spain / 04.24.2022 13:24:31





Napoleon Bonaparte would say that “height is measured from the head to the sky”, for others it is simply that he is shorty when measuring 1.68 meters and that generated Jokes towards Diego Lainez from his Betis teammates in celebration of the achievement of Copa del Reywho on Saturday beat Valencia with a dramatic penalty shootout.

Although he was not even on the bench, the player from America was one of the first to sign up for the official photo at Seville City Hall this Sunday as part of the mass celebrations, which were attended by the coaching staff, staff and managers with tens of thousands of people on the streets.

The Mexican left-hander posed on the steps of said venue along with the rest of the squad, but the curious moment was when Lainez had to stand on tiptoes to get out of the photo because those who were before him hid him.

One of those who was in front of the Jewel was Andrew Savedwho went into extra time in the Final and converted one of the penalties with which Betis lifted the Copa del Rey, the third in its history after those won in 1977 against Athletic Bilbao (also on penalties) and in 2005 against the osasuna.

The Betis were received by Antonio Muñoz, the new mayor of Sevillewho in the formal act promptly requested “that Joaquín does not retire”in reference to the captain and maximum symbol of the club who at 40 years old was part of the Final and executed the second penalty.

Beyond this cupbearer success, Betis has five games ahead of them in LaLiga to seek to get into the UEFA Champions League, since at the moment they are fifth with 57 points, for the moment classified to the next Europa League, in which they would repeat after being eliminated in the Round of 16 this 2022.

⚠️ ATTENTION! Sensitive images. ???????? Watching this video can cause tears, emotion, hair on end… PURE BETICISM!! This is how the players have arrived at the Plaza Nueva! pic.twitter.com/dFEAL6Jb42 – ElDesmarque Betis (@eldesmarque_rbb) April 24, 2022

​