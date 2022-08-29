On tour in Quebec: Véronic DiCaire shines again in the spotlight

Véronic DiCaire is more than happy to meet the Quebec public after a forced two-year shutdown, due to the pandemic.

The queen of imitators takes over the necklace these days with all the energy that we know from her. Surrounded by dancers and musicians, she interprets old classics, winking at great voices like Marie Carmen, Ginette Reno and Céline Dion, who is entitled to a musical of her own, just to celebrate his extensive repertoire.

But since Véronic DiCaire’s audience is varied, the singer and impersonator also gives pride of place to rising stars like Charlotte Cardin, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

“I am very happy to imitate Charlotte, because she is a young girl who has an incredible career. But I also like to imitate Shirley Théroux who, for me, is just as impressive, because it is the careers, the singers and all that they are also that I try to embody as much as possible in my imitations.

Directed by Josée Fortier, the “Véronic DiCaire en spectacle” tour won the 2020 Félix for show-performer. The show is essentially the same as before the pandemic, although adjustments have been made to bring it to 2022.

“We have refined certain songs, but the show is well established. […] When I was doing Dua Lipa, I was doing another song before, and I said to myself that it was no longer relevant at all, so we updated some songs,” she told QMI Agency, adding that his greatest happiness is “to have the feeling of pleasing the spectators”.

Véronic DiCaire, who began her career 20 years ago with a first album – before becoming an imitator 15 years ago – devotes sections of the show to imagining, for example, La Bolduc singing rap.

“We have fun making people laugh, but also touching them. For me, it is important to have a good balance between emotion and laughter.

After going back on stage in Europe in May – she will also return there in November, December and January – and having shot the second season of “Masked singers” as an investigator alongside Sam Breton, Anouk Meunier and Stéphane Rousseau, she will also promote the film “Niagara”, by Guillaume Lambert, in which she plays. We can see this comedy in theaters from September 16.

Two days later, it will be the premiere of “Masked singers” starting at 6:30 p.m., on TVA, as Véronic DiCaire will not lack visibility in this return to school which will also be combined on stage, across Quebec.

“We have “fun”, it’s big candy, it’s super well done and it’s so beautiful to see people when they are revealed how touched they are. Viewers are going to have some nice surprises.”