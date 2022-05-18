On trend! Ricardo Montaner gave more details of his next project

UNITED STATES – Ricardo Montaner He is one of the most prominent artists in the entire music industry. His successful musical career keeps him at the top of the limelight. At 64 years old, he has shown that he has outstanding talent and that now there are surprises pending. His audience, which is quite large, supports him every step of the way.

Just a few days ago, the singer of “So in love” confirmed the most anticipated. Through his social networks, he announced the next premiere of his family series that, fortunately for the fans, will expose the entire Montaner clan. According to the information issued, it is a project that emerged more than 20 years ago. So it will surely have very interesting content.

Ricardo Montaner spoke about his new project

In that sense, Ricardo Montaner revealed that the reality show will be broadcast on the Disney Plus signal. Although they have not announced the release date, a small preview of what is to come could be seen. marlene rodriguez, Eva Luna, Camilo, Stefi Roitmann, sarah escobar, Mau and Ricky They will also be present, although other members are missing.

As part of the launch, the Venezuelan wanted to talk a little about his family. “None of those you see here is perfect, we are part of a large family. In this photo there are a few missing, there are 19 of us. We live as normal a life as possible, even though our jobs make us look like we don’t. At home we laugh, cry and suffer like all human beings, ”he pointed out.

“What happens is that we choose happiness as the premise of life and God as our guide and helmsman. Soon they will be able to get to know us a little more, 20 years ago this idea was born. We have prepared 10 unique chapters so that you can get to know each one of us. Our house will be open and our window will be Disney plus. Very soon #LosMonta”, he added Ricardo Montaner.