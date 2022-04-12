On TV Tuesday April 12: this film will make you dance and sing – Actus Ciné

Every day, find the program of films and series to see on TV. Tonight: Meryl Streep in a cult musical, the role that made Jason Statham and two daughters friends for life.

Paramount Pictures

THE FILM OF THE DAY

Successful around the world since its premiere in London in 1999, the musical Mamma Mia!, based on the songs of ABBA, naturally aroused the interest of major studios for a film adaptation. The trio of women at the origin of the show takes care of it in 2008 with the eponymous film, romantic and solar as you wish.

In the paradisiacal setting of the Greek island of Kalokairi, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth or even Stellan Skarsgård all give voice to make us spend a feel-good moment, out of time. A true antidote to depression, Mamma Mia! takes us on a whirlwind of good humor thanks to a concentrate of ABBA hits. Karaoke version or not, impossible not to start dancing and singing along!

Mama Mia! by Phyllida Lloyd with Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan…

Tonight on 6ter at 9:05 p.m.

ALSO ON TV TONIGHT

France 3 – 9:10 p.m.

Face to face with Claire Borotra, Constance Gay, Pascal Demolon…

Season 1 Episode 9: The unsanitary apartment of a squat catches fire and causes the death of its tenant, a squatter member of a housing rights association. The landlord is in the crosshairs of justice because it is the lessor’s duty to maintain her home… even when it is illegally occupied. But everything gets complicated when we discover that the tenant, supposedly murdered, is alive and well… Who is the victim?

M6 – 9:10 p.m.

NCIS: Special Investigations with Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, David McCallum…

From 10 years old

Season 19 Episode 7: The team travels to a cruise ship to investigate the murder of a Navy commander. After learning that it was his stepmother who discovered the victim, McGee must welcome Judy to his home to protect her during the investigations…

C8 – 9:15 p.m.

Fast & Furious 8 by F. Gary Gray with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham…

From 10 years old

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon, Brian and Mia have settled down, and the rest of the team have been exonerated, the globetrotting gang is back to some semblance of normal life. But when a mysterious woman drags Dom into the world of crime, he won’t be able to avoid betraying his loved ones who will face trials they had never encountered before.

TFX – 9:05 PM

The Transporter by Corey Yuen and Louis Leterrier with Jason Statham, François Berléand, Shu Qi…

From 10 years old

For high-risk deliveries, Frank is always there. Like the others, he obeys the three golden rules: don’t ask any questions, don’t open packages and don’t break the first two at the risk of being killed. But this time, Frank opened the bag in his trunk and discovered a young woman named Lai. Faced with this case of conscience and a dark case of human trafficking, he will no longer be able to close his eyes and decides to help this somewhat special “package”.

NRJ12 – 9:10 p.m.

All That Glitters by Géraldine Nakache and Hervé Mimran with Leïla Bekhti, Géraldine Nakache, Audrey Lamy…

Ely and Lila are like two sisters. They have known each other since childhood, share everything and together dream of another life. They live in the same suburb, ten minutes from Paris. From small confusions to big lies, they will do everything to try to penetrate a world that is not theirs where everything seems possible to them.