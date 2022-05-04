On TV Wednesday May 4: you will cry in front of this little-known true story – Actus Ciné

Every day, find the program of films and series to see on TV. Tonight: an incredible trip to India, Bruce Willis in search of his dog and Emma Watson in the skin of a Disney princess.

THE FILM OF THE DAY

Adapted from Saroo Brierley’s autobiographical novel (“I wanted to find my mother” in VF), Lion is Garth Davis’ feature debut. He adopts his point of view as a 5-year-old child, interpreted by the moving Sunny Pawar, then as an adult, in the guise of Dev Patel, through an initiatory road-trip in India, where the film was shot, in despite the vagaries of the weather, pollution and high population density.

Very moved by this incredible true story, Rooney Mara has also agreed to participate when she had planned to take a break in her career. Indeed, like the multi-award winning Slumdog Millionaire, Lion is an immersion in Indian culture that raises awareness of the issue of missing children in India.

The Academy of the Oscars was not indifferent either since the biopic received 6 nominations, among others in the categories Best film and Best adapted screenplay. On the spectator side, Lion has an average of 4.4 out of 5 on AlloCiné.

Lion by Garth Davis with Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman…

From 10 years old

Tonight on Arte at 8:55 p.m.

ALSO ON TV TONIGHT

TF1 – 9:10 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy with Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, Chandra Wilson…

From 10 years old

Season 18 Episode 8: The Doctors Celebrate the Holidays. Meredith and Hamilton prepare for a major milestone in their project. Link wants to spend the holidays with his family with Amelia and Scout. During an operation, Schmitt must make a difficult decision.

France 2 – 9:10 p.m.

Worrying disappearance with Sara Forestier, Nicolas Giraud, Pierre Rochefort…

From 10 years old

Season 1 Episode 3: Married, two children, a small house, Tony ticks all the boxes of postcard happiness. But, his end of the month would be untenable without the small deals he secretly engages in, until, Laura, one of his clients dies of an overdose. Could the kidnapping of prosecutor Dassault be linked to this news item? This is what Maya Rosetti will try to discover, pregnant, by exploring the intimacy of a woman of whom she knew nothing.

C8 – 9:15 p.m.

Inspector Barnaby with Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman…

From 10 years old

Season 17 Episode 2: Midsomer Oaks. During a performance given at the Saint-Cyprien church by illusionist Gideon Latimer, pianist Anna Artman dies after a metal cage suspended from the ceiling comes loose. It is a murder: the cables have been sawn…

NRJ12 – 9:10 p.m.

Blood and Treasure with Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas, James Callis…

Season 1 Episode 7: Arriving in Casablanca, Danny and Lexi discover that they are wanted by Interpol for the Andalusian shooting. Without plane, money or means of communication, they are forced to follow the trail of Cleopatra while thwarting the traps of Gwen, the Moroccan police, and the Italian mafia, all determined to get their hands on them…

CSTAR – 9:05 PM

Big Game by Jalmari Helander with Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila, Ray Stevenson…

From 10 years old

A teenager and the President of the United States find themselves in the grip of a gang of terrorists who stormed Air Force One…

TF1 Film Series – 9:00 p.m.

New York Criminal Section with Vincent D’Onofrio, Kathryn Erbe, Jay O. Sanders…

From 10 years old

Season 8 Episode 15: The surprising death of Hamp Trotter, a sulphurous celebrity, immediately challenges Inspectors Eames and Goren. The drug overdose theory was quickly abandoned in favor of deliberately organized assassination.

THE TEAM – 9:00 p.m.

LA Rush by Mark Cullen with Bruce Willis, Jason Momoa, Famke Janssen…

From 10 years old

The life of Steve Ford, a detective on the decline in Los Angeles, finds himself completely turned upside down by the kidnapping of his dog. The traffickers, perpetrators of the coup, do not imagine what Ford is capable of to find his companion.

6ter – 9:05 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast by Bill Condon with Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans…

Late 18th century, in a small French village. Belle, a dreamy young girl with a passion for literature, lives with her father, a wacky old inventor. Having lost himself one night in the forest, the latter takes refuge in the castle of the Beast, which throws him into the dungeon. Unable to bear to see her father imprisoned, Belle then agrees to take his place, unaware that under the mask of the monster hides a Prince Charming trembling with love for her, but victim of a terrible curse.