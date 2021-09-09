On Tv8 the event series with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant is clear

The Undoing – The unspoken truths: On Tv8 the event series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Set on Manhattan’s exclusive Upper East Side, the series will air starting this evening.

For the first time in the clear, on TV8, starting this evening September 7, and then every Tuesday, with a double episode in prime time, The Undoing – The unspoken truths, the exciting family drama with psychological thriller atmospheres starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

The series boasts a cast in which, alongside Kidman and Grant, Donald Sutherland (Hunger Games, Ella & John – The Leisure Seeker), Édgar Ramírez (American Crime Story: The assassination of Gianni Versace, Joy), Noah Jupe (Honey Boy, Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge) and Matilda De Angelis (Fast as the Wind, The Incredible Story of the Isle of Roses), who will play Elena Alves. An absolutely central role in the development of the plot for the young Italian actress, that of a young artist who enters Grace’s circle of friends while the latter plans a fundraiser for the prestigious school attended by their children.

“The Undoing – The Untold Truths” – the plot

Created by David E. Kelley – formerly behind the success of Ally McBeal and Big Little Lies, which earned him an Emmy Award – and directed by Academy Award-winning director Susanne Bier, The Undoing. , a successful New York therapist, and her husband Jonathan Fraser (Grant), a respected pediatric oncologist. Grace and Jonathan live the life they have always dreamed of, until a violent murder and disturbing revelations disrupt their fate and the weight of unspoken truth digs deep cracks in their history.

Grace Fraser leads a practically perfect life in Manhattan. An established psychotherapist, she lives in a beautiful house and has a wonderful family consisting of her husband Jonathan and Henry (Noah Jupe), their 12-year-old son who attends an elite private school on the Upper East Side. But suddenly an abyss opens in the woman’s life: a violent death, a husband who disappears into thin air. Faced with a chain of terrible revelations, Grace realizes that she may not know her husband at all. She, who usually advises women to listen to their instincts even when she says things they don’t want to hear, realizes that she may not have listened to her own advice.

