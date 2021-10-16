on Twitter advises you what to see

For many, his figure is inextricably linked to Wolverine in the cinema, but the career of Hugh Jackman it is also made up of much more. When not on set, the actor also transforms himself into an attentive spectator, and if there is something he particularly likes, he does not hesitate to suggest the vision to his followers on social networks.

Lately, as we can also see in the tweet at the bottom of the news, Hugh Jackman seems to have been particularly impressed by Pretend it’s a city, a docuseries dedicated to the city of New York, streaming on Netflix since January 8th. The series is made by Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz, writer, humorist and good friend of the director of the recent The Irishman.

In a video of about fifty seconds, Hugh Jackman explains: “I recommend Pretend it’s a city, it’s a fantastic series, I think in six parts, I think it is on Netflix, Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz made it “. A job like that, continues the interpreter of Wolverine, “reminds me how much I love that city, and that I never have to walk in it looking at my cell phone. I have to look up, look down, look around me … “

Loading... Advertisements

However, High Jackman adds, “I think Fran Lebowitz would find the fact of recommending the series through social media like this annoying and repulsive… so sorry, Fran. “

If you haven’t already, you can check out the trailer for Pretend it’s a city.