on Twitter the Treccani definition of “tiraggir”

Pending the official announcement scheduled for 3pm, the club has released a video with the trademark of the Napoli captain

Lorenzo Insigne will play the last few months with the shirt of Naples and from July 1st he will move to Canada and become a player of the Toronto (contract until 2027 for eight million euros net plus bonuses per season). The club of Mls will officially announce the engagement of the blue captain today at 15, but has already anticipated the announcement on its social channels, publishing on Twitter a video with the goal scored by Insigne against the Belgium to Euro 2020 with its classic “tiraggir“, which, right after the European Championship, Treccani entered as a neologism.

Toronto wanted to dedicate the ‘friday’s word of the day’ to the Neapolitan champion: “tiraggiro sm (fam.) – In football, the round shot, done by hitting the ball in order to give it a strong return effect. Neapolitan spoken tir a gir “.

MANCINI: “THE WORLD IS CLOSE ENOUGH …”

Interviewed by SportWeek, the coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, commented on Lorenzo Insigne’s move to Toronto: “Now he plays for Napoli and will play there until June. I don’t know what will happen, the world championship is still in November, so close enough … “.

See also



Naples

Insigne has signed: in Toronto since July, the announcement on January 8

