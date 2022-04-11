“On vacation after the disaster”. New tile on the Scholz government

First the pandemic, then the war in Ukraine and finally the price rush, with record inflation threatening the German economy. As if the international upheavals weren’t enough to complicate Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s life, a new tile has broken down on the “traffic light” coalition. The week, in fact, began with the resignation letter of the now former minister of the Family in quota verde, Anne Spiegel. After days of controversy and attacks by the opposition, of justifications, apologies and retractions, the Grünen exponent was forced to take a step back.

The tabloid broke the case Bildwhich revealed that in the summer of 2021, just ten days after theflood that in July caused hundreds of victims in Rhineland-Palatinate, the former minister had granted herself a four-week vacation in France. This behavior was made even more serious by the fact that at the time Spiegel was none other than the Minister of the Environment of the Land. Asked by the newspaper, she had put her hands forward by assuring that she had been present at at least one of the government meetings on the natural disaster that devastated the Land, only to have to admit the truth: that is, once she left, she would not have taken part in any of the leaders of the regional executive. Not even virtually.

And so Spiegel has no choice but to entrust its defense to an open letter. She and her family, she explained to the citizens, “absolutely needed” a period vacation. The four young children suffered during the pandemic, she explained, and her husband, who recently suffered a stroke, also needed a rest. In short, personal and family needs prevailed over those of the community. “It was a mistake to have been on vacation for so long and I apologize for that” Spiegel said. Although, he admitted, “reconciling the responsibility of minister and mother was difficult” . But the statements of the green have done nothing but add fuel to the flames of controversy.

Although the environmentalist has assured that she was always available during the holidays and that she was ready to cancel the holiday “if there was a reason”, the opposition parties, primarily the Union of Friedrich Merz and the sovereigns of the AfD, they continued to ask resignation. The Greens themselves were also pushing for a step back from the minister. “With all personal understanding, one wonders how he wants to play a strong role as a minister in the future. This is a question that worries many of us.” a member of the party explained to the newspaper Handelsblatt. And in the end, not without delay, the resignation came. “Due to political pressure – Spiegel announced in a statement – I have decided to make my mandate available”. “I do it – the young government exponent clarified – to ward off possible damage to my office, which is facing major political challenges” .