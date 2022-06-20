On vacation, CR7 drops the top… and it’s all Instagram that’s hot!

The football season is over and all the protagonists are currently on vacation to rest! Except that some do not want to release the pressure too much in order to be ready for the coming season. This is the case of Cristiano Ronaldo. This Sunday, June 19, on instagram, the Portuguese star unveiled a photo in which we see him in shorts in the middle of a fitness session. CR7 displayed an Olympic form and especially prominent abs! Something to warm up some jealous subscribers of Georgina Rodriguez.

Currently, the 37-year-old footballer is on vacation in Spain with his whole family. It was in Majorca that he enjoyed ideal weather.

Moreover, the Manchester United player was spotted on a 26.78 m long CG Mare yacht worth around 6 million euros with his friends, namely José Semedo, a 37-year-old footballer who plays at Vitória FC. The latter made his debut in the middle of the round ball at the same time and in the same club (Sporting Lisbon, editor’s note) as Cristiano Ronaldo. There was also Javier Santamaría and the TV presenter, Edu Aguirre.

What future ?

Although he has not won a trophy this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a good financial year. He scored 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions and was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year. The Portuguese international will enter the last year of his current contract and there are rumors of a possible departure from the club which has come to light. However, on the official website of the Mancunian club, the legendary number 7, spoke of the arrival of Erik ten Hag, his new coach.

“I know he’s done a fantastic job at Ajax and he’s an experienced coach, but we have to give him time”did he declare. Things must change as he wishes. If you succeed, all of Manchester United will succeed, so I wish you all the best. We are all happy and excited (about the arrival), not only as players, but also as fans. We have to believe that next year we can win titles.” Words that suggest that he should stay one more year with the Red Devils.

