On video, Alicia Machado models a transparent mesh dress that reveals her micro-thong

Since Alicia Machado She lost considerable weight and has not stopped showing off her statuesque figure, and now she did it through a video in which she appears trying on a transparent mesh dress, which revealed her micro-thong. She did not stop posing very sexy, asking her fans for her opinion.

The Venezuelan actress and host goes to the gym almost daily, and published a long clip in which she gives a tour her fans around the place, showing various exercises she does to develop different areas of her body, being supervised at all times by her coach Orlando Monterrosa.

Alicia has been very successful with a monologue in which she narrates her own experiences and promotes the empowerment of women; She therefore reported in a publication that she has added four dates: on February 26 she will perform in Orlando, on March 12 in Miami, on April 2 in New York and on April 9 in Puerto Rico.

