On video, Carmen Villalobos falls out of bed wearing latex leggings

carmen villalobos is very popular in Instagrambut also in TikTok, a social network in which he reserves his humorous videos in which he does not stop looking sexy. Her most recent post there shows her wearing a black tank top and latex leggings, but as she approaches the camera she suddenly falls out of bed (the clip has over four million views already).

The beautiful Colombian actress gains more followers every day, and has returned to pose at home wearing sexy outfits, such as a black blouse and tight jeans, greeting with the message “Happy Sunday my beautiful people ❤️”.

since last year carmen villalobos served as the host of the television program “Unstoppable School” in which talented girls participated seeking to achieve their dream of being businesswomen. The reality show finished its first season, and on your account Instagram She was very satisfied with this project: “Thanks to all the entrepreneurs and our mentors for the good vibes always! “

