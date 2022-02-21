On video, Carmen Villalobos falls out of bed wearing latex leggings

James 57 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

carmen villalobos is very popular in Instagrambut also in TikTok, a social network in which he reserves his humorous videos in which he does not stop looking sexy. Her most recent post there shows her wearing a black tank top and latex leggings, but as she approaches the camera she suddenly falls out of bed (the clip has over four million views already).

The beautiful Colombian actress gains more followers every day, and has returned to pose at home wearing sexy outfits, such as a black blouse and tight jeans, greeting with the message “Happy Sunday my beautiful people ❤️”.

since last year carmen villalobos served as the host of the television program “Unstoppable School” in which talented girls participated seeking to achieve their dream of being businesswomen. The reality show finished its first season, and on your account Instagram She was very satisfied with this project: “Thanks to all the entrepreneurs and our mentors for the good vibes always! “

You may also like:

-In tight jeans, Carmen Villalobos dances sensually and shows off her statuesque figure

-Carmen Villalobos shows off her figure by modeling a dress with openings on the sides

Source link

About James

Check Also

Tom Holland Heading New Project Alongside Amanda Seyfried

By Mariolga Vilchez February 21, 2022 at 3:33 p.m. After the premiere of several productions …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved