On video, Noelia shows off her legs posing on a chair

Noelia shows off her beautiful charms on a chair on video

In addition to being a successful businesswoman, Noelia has stood out for being a woman not only very beautiful, but also for being quite creative, in a video that she recently shared she appears posing on a chairleaving his fandom speechless.

The famous interpreter continually leaves her millions of followers wanting to see more and more content, despite the fact that her flirty videos they are short, they are really entertaining.

This time the beautiful Noelia He appeared with a simply captivating outfit, consisting of translucent stockings, leather boots and a black shirt with a print throughout the length and width of the front.

It is “My Everything“The melody that is heard in the background of the video, this was released by the singer herself in 2015, a rhythm that without a doubt when listening to it, will begin to move your head and shoulders in a sign of dance with this catchy rhythm.

Curiously, Noelia I would manage to steal sighs with this video without getting up from the chair, as evidence we find several comments that affirm it and exalt its beauty with the most daring and above all creative statements.

Usually among his videos, the beautiful sea appears in the background, but this time something different happens, because the background is a more tropical landscape, with some palm trees and trees that also harmonize the landscape.

I would tell you that you are an angel, but the angels would like to have your beauty, “commented a fan.

On this occasion Noelia decided to choose not to write anything in her description, although it seemed not to be necessary, with only the images her followers had to get excited and let their imaginations fly with such captivating images.

Güerita every day that passes you look more beautiful, kisses, “commented an admirer.

Noelia will reopen her restaurant in CDMX

A couple of days ago, at the time of writing this note, the interpreter of “Candela” shared impressive news for all those who reside in Mexico City and that is that she will soon reopen her restaurant Noelia´s Grill House.

It is worth mentioning that it had to close due to the pandemic, and although they closed temporarily, it took the first months of the pandemic to help all the medical staff of different hospitals, sending them lunches and dinners during the first months of the pandemic when it was at its height. .

Although Noelia has not shared the exact date of its reopening, some of her fans are already excited to know that soon they will be able to delight their palates with such exquisite dishes.