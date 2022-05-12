Entertainment
On video: The distressing moment Angelina Jolie lived in Ukraine
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
“I have no idea how to fly the plane”: audio reveals how a passenger managed to land a plane in Florida
02:06
-
“I did not know that I was going to sell my land”: Mayan indigenous accuses that he was dispossessed of 37 hectares and three cenotes
05:14
-
LIVE: New details about the investigation of the collapse of a section of the subway in Mexico City
-
On video: The heroic rescue of a woman who fell with her car into the river in New Jersey
01:28
-
Portrait of Marilyn Monroe painted by Andy Warhol is sold for $195 million
00:47
-
On video: We toured the caverns that are in danger due to the construction of the Mayan Train
04:12
-
Biden alleges that inflation has skyrocketed for two reasons and is his main priority
01:03
-
The US economy is no longer in “repair”, Biden assures that it is “in progress”
00:46
-
On video: They rescue a dog under the rubble left by the hotel explosion in Cuba
00:49
-
“We were the last to be the first”: jockey Sonny León dedicates his victory in the Kentucky Derby to Venezuela
01:18
-
The Mayan Train threatens to destroy wildlife and the remains of past civilizations
03:20
-
On video: Protesters throw red paint at the Russian ambassador to Poland
01:04
-
On video: Images of the destruction by a Russian bombing of a school in Ukraine
00:57
-
He slept 21 years next to the embalmed body of his wife: now he cremates it because he fears he will die and that no one will take care of him
01:20
-
“The Saratoga just exploded”: images of the chaos and destruction left by an explosion in Cuba
00:55
-
“It translates into all the feelings”: the San Diego police officer who sings mariachi
01:27
-
I arrived through the border, I do not have asylum, only a case number with I220 A. What should I do?
01:04
-
I can’t find trustworthy immigration lawyers and associations in my area. What I can do?
01:46
-
Between illegal and I was deported in 1991 and 2006. I am in Mexico. Can I ask for a pardon?
01:25
-
Can I travel by plane within the US with the extension of the work permit?
00:57
-
UP NEXT
“I have no idea how to fly the plane”: audio reveals how a passenger managed to land a plane in Florida
02:06
-
“I did not know that I was going to sell my land”: Mayan indigenous accuses that he was dispossessed of 37 hectares and three cenotes
05:14
-
LIVE: New details about the investigation of the collapse of a section of the subway in Mexico City
-
On video: The heroic rescue of a woman who fell with her car into the river in New Jersey
01:28
-
Portrait of Marilyn Monroe painted by Andy Warhol is sold for $195 million
00:47
-
On video: We toured the caverns that are in danger due to the construction of the Mayan Train
04:12
-
Biden alleges that inflation has skyrocketed for two reasons and is his main priority
01:03
-
The US economy is no longer in “repair”, Biden assures that it is “in progress”
00:46
-
On video: They rescue a dog under the rubble left by the hotel explosion in Cuba
00:49
-
“We were the last to be the first”: jockey Sonny León dedicates his victory in the Kentucky Derby to Venezuela
01:18
-
The Mayan Train threatens to destroy wildlife and the remains of past civilizations
03:20
-
On video: Protesters throw red paint at the Russian ambassador to Poland
01:04
-
On video: Images of the destruction by a Russian bombing of a school in Ukraine
00:57
-
He slept 21 years next to the embalmed body of his wife: now he cremates it because he fears he will die and that no one will take care of him
01:20
-
“The Saratoga just exploded”: images of the chaos and destruction left by an explosion in Cuba
00:55
-
“It translates into all the feelings”: the San Diego police officer who sings mariachi
01:27
-
I arrived through the border, I do not have asylum, only a case number with I220 A. What should I do?
01:04
-
I can’t find trustworthy immigration lawyers and associations in my area. What I can do?
01:46
-
Between illegal and I was deported in 1991 and 2006. I am in Mexico. Can I ask for a pardon?
01:25
-
Can I travel by plane within the US with the extension of the work permit?
00:57