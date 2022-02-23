On video: This was Megan Fox’s epic reaction to being called Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘wife’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s appearance at the NBA All-Star Game has caused an internet meltdown.

Fox and MGK were recently spotted together at the NBA Celebrity Game, in the midst of it all the video of the couple going viral and becoming the talk of the town.

Speaking of which, when Fox and MGK were introduced during the event, the Transformers actor’s reaction was worth noting.

The event organizer announced, “Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox!”

Even though they just got engaged, they have yet to get married. Fox had a shy smile as she turned to look at her rapper fiancé as soon as the announcement was made. Covering her face, she murmured something amused into Kelly’s ears. After this, the two of them burst out laughing as they chatted something privately.

For the inexperienced, Fox and Kelly met on the set of 2020’s Midnight in the Switchgrass, fueling relationship speculation. Brian Austin Green announced his split from Fox after the actor was seen spending time with Kelly. The couple had been married for ten years. According to US Weekly, Fox’s divorce from Green was completed shortly after their engagement.