On Wall Street, a recession alarm sounds louder than ever in 20 years

NEW YORK.- The alarm of Wall Street’s most influential recession indicator is sounding like never before in the last two decadesand deepens the investor concern Given the prospect that the US economy is headed for a deceleration.

That indicator is the call “yield curve”and allows you to compare the rates of return on various US government bonds, most notably three-month Treasury bills and two-year and ten-year Treasury bills.

Bondholders generally expect a higher return from tying up their money for a long period, so interest rates on short-term bonds are lower than on long-term bonds. Extrapolated to a graph, the various bond yields take the form of an upward curve.

But from time to time, short-term rates exceed long-term rates. That negative relationship produces an inverted curve, and indicates that the normal situation in the world’s largest government bond market has been altered.

Every recession the United States has experienced in the last fifty years has been preceded by an inversion of that curve, so it is considered an ominous sign. And this is what is happening now…

Inflation, especially due to the increase in fuel, reached unknown numbers this year in the United States AP

The yield curve has a predictive power that other markets do not have.

Last Friday, the yield on two-year Treasury notes came in at 3.23%, up from 3.03% on ten-year notes. Last year, by comparison, two-year yields were 1 percentage point below ten-year yields.

At that time, the US Federal Reserve repeated like a mantra that inflation would be transitory and that the central bank saw no need to rapidly increase interest rates. Consequently, short-term Treasury yields remained low.

But in the past nine months, the Fed has become concerned that inflation remains apace, and has decided to attack rapidly rising prices by rapidly raising interest rates. Next week the Fed appears to be raising the rate again, which will have risen about 2.5 percentage points from its near-zero level in March, pushing up yields on short-term Treasuries such as the two-year note.

For their part, investors fear that the Fed will go too far and slow down the economy to the point of generating a deep recession. That concern is reflected in falling yields on long-term Treasury bonds, say ten years, which reveal a lot about investors’ growth expectations.

That nervousness is also reflected in other markets: so far this year, shares in the United States have fallen about 17%, due to investors’ doubts about the ability of companies to withstand an economic recession. The price of copper, a global indicator for its use in many consumer and industrial products, has fallen more than 25%. And the US dollar, a safe haven in times of turmoil, is at its highest point in two decades.

The characteristic of the yield curve is its predictive power, and its current recession alarm is the strongest since late 2000when the bubble in tech stocks began to burst and the recession was a few months away.

That recession started in March 2001 and lasted about eight months. When it started, the yield curve had already returned to normal, because public policymakers had begun to lower interest rates to fuel the economy.

The yield curve also predicted the global financial crisis that began in December 2007, initially inverting in late 2005 and holding that shape until mid-2007.

The yield curve predicted the last financial crises AFP

That track record made it quick for financial investors to notice that the yield curve has inverted again. “The yield curve is not a sacred word, but I think that ignoring it is taking a risk”says Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at asset manager PGIM Fixed Income.

But which part of the yield curve is important? On Wall Street, the most interesting part of the yield curve is the relationship between the two-year yield and the ten-year yield, but some economists prefer to focus on the relationship between three-month bills and ten-year paper. years.

For most market analysts, however you measure it, the yield curve reveals more or less the same thing: it is an indicator of the economic slowdown. Some researchers and analysts argue that viewing it as a recession signal is overkill.

A frequent criticism is that the yield curve tells us little about when the recession will begin, indicating only that it is likely to occur. According to Deutsche Bank data, the average recession arrival time once two-year yields exceed ten-year yields is 19 months. But the term varies from six months to four years.

Furthermore, the economy and financial markets have changed since the financial crisis of 2008, when the yield curve was last in vogue. The yield curve is a simple way to forecast the path of US growth and the possibility of a recession. It is reliable, but imperfect data.

Joe Rennison

Translation of Jaime Arrambide