“On Wall Street to grow further” – Corriere.it

From Piombino Dese, 30 kilometers from Padua, to Wall Street to serve clients such as Pfizer, Moderna and the fifteen major biotechs listed on the Nasdaq. But above all to find the capital indispensable for the growth of the group, to invest again in Italy and to create a new plant right here in Veneto, one of the company’s major future commitments. the path traced by the Stevanato group, about 800 million in revenues expected from the market in the financial statements that will close in March when the company – among the first players in the world in glass bottles for vaccines, and not only anti Covid-19, anticancer, diabetes care, all injectable – will outline the guidelines for the next few years.

Founded over 70 years ago At the top, Franco Stevanato, executive president of the company founded by his grandfather Giovanni over 70 years ago and then raised by his father Sergio (who with 1.6 billion of assets in the Forbes billionaire ranking), still in the company as honorary president alongside of the other son Marco, vice president. We have supported with glass bottles and syringes – we produce a total of 10 billion a year in 16 factories around the world that work seven days a week – about 90% of the Covid programs so far on the market, says the entrepreneur. Which from the province of Padua aims to further grow on the market of injectable biopharmaceutical products and in vitro diagnostics.



First in the world in sterile bottles It took courage to face Wall Street – says Stevanato -. But on the other hand, ours is a story that teaches us not to be afraid. If the family had not had that courage we would still be one of the many Venetian producers of blown glass. When my grandfather realized that Stevanato was number 64 in the ranking, he quickly decided the turning point by focusing on the technology and automation of glass production. Today we are first in the world in sterile bottles, while we are second in syringes after the American giant Becton Dickinson (…).

The complete interview with Franco Stevanato will be published in L’Economia on Monday 17th January.

