On which channel will the Tigres vs. Pachuca game air TODAY? friendly schedule

Before the pause in the tournament Closure 2022 by FIFA date, tigers held on Wednesday in Houston Texasa friendly match with Americabut also this Saturday is measured at Pachuca.

When do Tigres vs. Pachuca play in Liga MX?

Although the teams do not usually face a rival before the official match, as will happen with Tuzosmeasuring today March 26 in friendly and then in Liga MX they will face each other on April 7.

However, this was the case due to the circumstances, since the Matchday 9 game with Pachuca should have been held on March 6, but it was canceled after the violence in Querétaro.

Now, the most anticipated match for being first and second in the table, Pachuca with 25 points and Tigres with 23, will be a friendly in Texas, using alternate draws.

The duel is agreed at 4:30 p.m. at HEB PARK Stadium in Edinburg, Texas.

The match will be broadcast on channel 6 and its different digital platforms, as well as radio RG La Deportiva. There will also be a preview of this match that will start at 4:00 p.m.

Schedule and channel of the Tigres game TODAY

Stadium: HEB PARK in Edinburg, Texas

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday March 26, 2022

Transmission: Channel 6, RG La Deportiva and its digital platforms

