On which websites can I sell and buy NFT? these are the best

NFTs are generally purchased with cryptocurrencies, although it will depend on the website or marketplace in question. Usually you have to connect your cryptocurrency wallet to be able to pay for them, although some websites also allow payment by credit card.

Tokens are created as unique and exclusive blocks on the chosen platform chain for purchase or sale. Chain that stores the property of the file and that uses the blockchain to operate, performing the vast majority of Ethereum transactions . These are the best websites where you can buy and/or sell NFTs.

NFT is a phenomenon around crypto assets. It stands for Non-Fungible-Tokens or non-fungible assets. What does this mean? It is works of art, online collections or collectibles that differ from traditional ones in that they are not physical . They are your property, although you do not have them physically. They are not always unique, but they are usually limited editions that you can then resell, exchange and collect. In the websites where NFTs are bought and sold, apart from crypto art, collections of different characters, relevant tweets or Internet domains are also for sale.

There are all kinds of them and all of them allow you to buy NFTs or sell varied art collections if you are an artist or designer. These websites are general stores or marketplaces that serve as a digital showcase for all those creators.

Open Sea

It is one of the websites where the greatest digital asset exchange of all classes. Its interface is very comfortable and easy to use. It allows you to filter by collections or by specific artists and choose the type of cryptocurrency in which the NFT in question is for sale. Limited edition photographs, trading cards, virtual worlds and everything you can imagine. You can pay with up to 150 different tokens and it has a ranking section where you will access all the statistics of each NFT.

To use OpenSea, you need an Ethereum wallet. Some of those that this website supports are MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet or TrustWallet among others. If you are an artist, you can create your own collection and add social links, a description, images, and set a selling fee. The website allows you to choose between auction, fixed price or decreasing prices. You are the one who chooses how you want to sell your NFTs.

rare

Another of the great websites for buying and selling NFTs is Rarible. Perhaps it is not as massive as OpenSea, but in it you will find all kinds of online art collections. First of all, you have to connect your cryptocurrency wallet. Rarible works on the Ethereum network and you can only buy and sell with your own token: RARI. Every time an NFT is bought or sold within the platform, tokens are received.

It is a decentralized marketplace that offers a direct trading experience. For creators, it allows royalties of up to 50% on future resales, although it is usually between 5 and 10%. If you want to make a purchase, once you have your wallet connected you can start bidding with an account.

mintable

A website that seeks to democratize NFTs. Virtually anyone can convert their artwork, photo, or creation into an NFT intuitively, easily, and securely. If you are a creator of digital art, be it paintings, literary works, photos, cards or text documents, etc. Mintable allows you to turn your project into a non-expendable asset.

The price is displayed in the Ethereum cryptocurrency. If you simply want to browse, you can see the exhibition catalog without being registered, but if you want to buy some NFT you will have to create an account on the web. It has different sections in which to filter by the newest, the most popular or top collections.

markersplace

You have works by quite important and well-known artists before the boom of NFTs arrived. It is not a website where you will find cheap NFTs, so it is not suitable for all wallets. A marketplace to discover and collect unique digital creations.

Offers distribution of creations, custom showcase and proof of ownership and authenticity on the blockchain. It is free to use for all users, however, the end user pays all transaction fees associated with the blockchain. MarkersPlace spare one 15% commission on all Ether purchases and a transaction fee if purchases are made by credit card.